The 150th Open Championship At St Andrews To Set Record-Breaking Attendance

The 150th Open at St Andrews will be the largest in the Championship's history with a record-breaking 290,000 spectators set to attend at the world-renowned Old Course from 10-17 July 2022.

Unprecedented demand to attend this historic milestone for the Open led to more than 1.3 million applications in the ticket ballot and has resulted in the highest-ever number of general admission tickets being issued to fans. The attendance surpasses the previous record set at St Andrews in 2000 when 239,000 spectators watched Tiger Woods lift the Claret Jug for the first time. Woods, who made a competitive comeback this year at the Masters, recently announced his intention to tee it up at St Andrews.

The R&A is continuing to work closely with the Scottish Government and its health advisors on the planned attendance and to ensure everyone attending the Championship can do so safely while enjoying the best possible spectator experience.

The 150th Open Championship at St Andrews is also expected to generate around £200m in total economic benefit to Scotland, according to an independent forecast by Sports Industry Research Centre at Sheffield Hallam University.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive at the R&A said: "The 150th Open at St Andrews is going to be a momentous occasion for golf and this is clearly reflected in the extraordinary demand among fans to be a part of this historic playing of the Championship. We very much appreciate their passion and enthusiasm for the Open and are delighted that we will set a new attendance record that far exceeds the previous best set in 2000."

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, said: "The Open Championship is a brilliant opportunity to showcase Scotland as the home of golf on a global stage.

"The news that this will be the largest Championship ever staged is a phenomenal feat and reminds us of the enduring appeal of golf. The event, which will welcome visitors from across the world to Scotland, will also have an extremely positive impact on our economy, businesses and tourism industry.

"I am delighted the 150th Open is coming to St Andrews and I have no doubt that the Championship will be a truly historic event."

A record 80,000 spectators will also attend the four Practice Days, eclipsing the 61,000 fans who attended to equivalent days in 2019 at Royal Portrush.

The Open Championship last visited St Andrews in 2015 when American Zach Johnson defeated Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman in a playoff to claim his second Major title.

It also marked the final Open appearance for five-time champion, Tom Watson, and three-time champion, Sir Nick Faldo.

