Wesley Bryan Confirms He Will Appeal ‘Indefinite’ PGA Tour Suspension
The YouTube content creator has confirmed he will be appealing the PGA Tour’s decision to suspend him for taking part in the LIV Golf: The Duels match
Wesley Bryan has responded to his suspension by the PGA Tour, confirming that he will be appealing the decision.
The 2017 RBC Heritage champion, who runs the Bryan Bros Golf YouTube channel alongside his brother, George, was given the suspension for taking part in an unauthorised event after he teed it up in the recent pro/creator event LIV Golf: The Duels in Miami, where six YouTube stars were paired with LIV Golfers in a made-for-YouTube match that aired on Grant Horvat's channel.
Monday Q Info reported that Bryan was placed on probation by the PGA Tour the day after The Duels event was announced and officially suspended the next day after the video aired. Speaking alongside George on his YouTube channel, Bryan began by admitting that it had been a challenging time since he was given the suspension, which he described as “immediate and indefinite.”
“It’s been a difficult few weeks for us. It’s been an emotional rollercoaster, he said. “But I want to lead off just by thanking the PGA Tour. At an early age they gave me the dream of playing on their tour, they provided me with some unbelievable opportunities and experiences and friendships that I’ve made and golf courses that I’ve been able to play - amazing events that I’ve been able to compete in, so from our end, nothing but gratitude for the PGA Tour.”
He then detailed the motivation for competing in the contest, which took place before LIV Golf Miami and began streaming on April 6th.
He explained: “We started our YouTube journey 10+ years ago. All we ever wanted to do was fund our mini tour golf in hopes of one day playing on the PGA Tour and obviously over the last few years, YouTube has taken a little bit of a priority in my life.
“It’s been a very difficult road to navigate, trying to balance playing competitively and creating content on YouTube, but I do feel that we’ve been able to be a part of something really special in growing the YouTube community, and I’m going to continue to do that.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“With that being said, when we got the opportunity to play on Grant Horvat’s YouTube channel, with five Major champions and five of my best buds that happen to be fantastic content creators, we had to jump at that opportunity, because all we’ve ever wanted to do, from the Bryan Bros, is to merge professional and YouTube golf and this was going to be one of those opportunities that we’ve been dreaming of since we got into YouTube golf.”
Bryan, whose most recent PGA Tour start came in March's Puerto Rico Open, then confirmed he planned to appeal the decision to suspend him, saying: “The Duels Miami, it was deemed an unauthorised event by the PGA Tour, and I want to be clear, I do respect the authorities that are in place at the tour, but because of the ambiguity and the rules and regulations that were written, I do as a member of the PGA Tour have a right to appeal the decision on which I plan on exercising.
“I don’t feel like when the rules were written it was meant to cover content creation on YouTube. I feel like it was meant to cover organised, professional high-level golf events and so, with that being said, I plan on carrying out my right to appeal.”
The news of Bryan’s suspension came the day after Horvat, who played alongside Phil Mickelson in LIV Golf: The Duels, revealed he had been invited to play at a PGA Tour event, thought to be July’s Barracuda Championship.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Justin Thomas Confirms Stand-In Caddie Will Not Replace Long-Term Looper After First Victory Since 2022
Thomas won the RBC Heritage with Max Homa's former looper, Joe Greiner as his assistant but is looking forward to welcoming his regular caddie back soon
By Jonny Leighfield
-
Rose Zhang Ruled Out Of Chevron Championship
The American hasn't featured in a competitive event since withdrawing from the T-Mobile Match Play, with it reported that Zhang will miss the Chevron Championship due to an ongoing neck injury
By Matt Cradock
-
‘I Don’t Deserve To Win It’ - Joel Dahmen Gives Brutally Honest Assessment Of ‘Inexcusable’ Corales Puntacana Championship Collapse
Joel Dahmen didn't hold back on his performance after bogeys on the final three holes handed the title to Garrick Higgo
By Mike Hall
-
Two Weeks After Parting Ways With Max Homa, Caddie Joe Greiner Claims $360,000 Payday Alongside Justin Thomas
Joe Greiner is caddying for Justin Thomas on a temporary basis, and the player’s win at the RBC Heritage has already secured him a big payday
By Mike Hall
-
Garrick Higgo Wins Corales Puntacana Championship After Late Joel Dahmen Collapse
The South African claimed his second PGA Tour title after Joel Dahmen bogeyed the final three holes in the Dominican Republic
By Mike Hall
-
Justin Thomas Claims RBC Heritage Victory In Thrilling Final Day
Justin Thomas birdied the first playoff hole to defeat Andrew Novak and claim a first victory since the 2022 PGA Championship
By Matt Cradock
-
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Prize Money Payout 2025
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry defend their title as players compete for a record purse in the unique team competition
By Mike Hall
-
RBC Heritage Tee Times 2025: Round Four
A fascinating final day is in prospect at Harbour Town as some big names challenge for the title - here are the tee times for Sunday
By Mike Hall
-
Justin Thomas Calls One-Stroke Penalty On Himself In Third Round Of RBC Heritage
The overnight leader breached a rule on just his second hole of the day as his bid for a first win since 2022 suffered a setback
By Mike Hall
-
Five-Time PGA Tour Winner Disqualified From Corales Puntacana Championship Over Rules Incident
Ben Crane made a costly error during the third round of the Corales Puntacana Championship that led to disqualification
By Mike Hall