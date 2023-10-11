The Travis Scott Golf Shoes Are Out On Friday, But These Nikes Are On Offer Now
There's no need to rely on a raffle when you can secure deals on the best Nike equipment now
It's crazy to think we're in a world where you have to enter a raffle in order to have the chance at purchasing some golf shoes. Yes, you heard that right! The new Travis Scott X Air Jordan 1 Low golf shoes are set to be released this week in the UK and, in order to be in with a chance of purchasing these limited edition golf shoes, golfers have been asked to enter a raffle to be in with a chance of copping these sought after kicks.
In one instance, a UK retailer is requiring those who have been lucky enough to be selected to purchase these shoes to attend an in-person event, where they will have to demonstrate their ability to drive a golf ball over 200 yards to prove they are not just purchasing these golf shoes for re-sale purposes.
There's no denying the Travis Scott X Air Jordan 1 Low golf shoes are exceptionally cool and the regular Air Jordan 1 Low golf shoes are considered some of the best golf shoes on the market. While you seemingly have to be extremely lucky to have the chance at purchasing these shoes, there are plenty of the best Nike golf shoes on offer this week, some of which are too good to look past.
Tiger Woods '13 Golf Shoes
As the name suggests, these Nike golf shoes were originally released in 2013 but, due to popular demand, Nike re-released these on their 10 year anniversary this year! This new grey/blue colorway looks superb and the fact you can now get such a a sought after shoe for 20% off is a deal we thought was definitely worth shouting about.
Tiger Woods '13 Golf Shoes | Extra 20% Off At Nike
Was $240 Now $192
These golf shoes were directly influenced by Tiger Woods himself as he wanted a shoe that felt like the one he wore off the course. To get your 20% off you will need to get the Grey and Blue color finish.
Use code ULTIMATE for 20% off!
Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 Golf Shoes
Worn by the likes of Rory McIlroy and Min Woo Lee, these golf shoes are the ultimate blend of style and performance. While the design of the shoe is somewhat classic, the range of colorways and limited edition runs really bring them to life. These are now available for under $150, but you better act quickly if you want to secure some at this price in your size!
Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 Golf Shoes | 19% off at Nike
Was $180 Now $144.97
McIlroy wears Nike apparel and the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 golf shoes. We think Rory was first spotted wearing the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 shoe at the start of 2023. Since then, he has worn a variety of models, ranging from special editions, to the more traditional colors.
The Ultimate Sale: use code ULTIMATE for an extra 20% off select styles
Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next%
Worn by the likes of five-time Major winner, Brooks Koepka, the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% is one of the most recognized models in the range, with these shoes inspired by his habit of chipping and putting in Nike running shoes. They do have a number of small design tweaks and a new aesthetic, with Koepka involved very early in the design process.
Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% | 18% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $160 Now $129.98
At just under $130, you will struggle to find these at a lower price. What's more, they are also available in the UK at a reduced rate, with the Infinity Tour's now £111.97 and 29% off!
Read our full Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% Shoes Review
Nike Jordan Retro 6 G NRG Golf Shoes
Not only does this golf shoe pay homage to Michael Jordan's 1st championship, but is also filled with the traditional technology you see in the best Nike golf shoes. This model screams Jordan, with one of the small touches being a molded heel tab, something which Jordan himself required back in 1991 so that it wouldn’t hit his Achilles tendon. Water-resistant and lightweight, it is a whopping 32% off.
Nike Jordan Retro 6 G NRG Golf Shoes | 32% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $220 Now $149.97
Providing a spiked design for stability and grip, the design of the shoe takes inspiration from Jordan's German sports car. Now, at under $150, it offers incredible value for money.
