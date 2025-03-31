Finally! Rory McIlroy's New Nike Shoes Have Arrived And Here Is How You Can Get Them

At long last, Rory McIlroy's latest Nike shoes have arrived. As many of you might know, we first spotted Rory wearing the new Nike Victory Tour 4 golf shoes towards the end of 2025 and ever since then I have been trawling the internet, trying to find any information I can on them, most importantly, when they go on sale. Well that day has come as the shoes are available to buy in the United States from select retailers.

Nike Victory Tour 4 Golf Shoes: $190 at Nike You can get the new Victory Tour 4 from Nike right now for $190. It is also worth saying that there are wide fit and BOA options as well, although the latter is slightly more expensive at $220.

Strictly speaking I have not managed to get my hands on a pair to test yet, although I believe our shoe expert Dan Parker is expected to very soon, and I am very jealous. For reference I tested the previous 3's and loved them, giving five stars so I have high hopes for the 4's.

In terms of differences between them, the aesthetic has clearly been refined as you can see below. Additionally there are two extra spikes on the outsole, along with the new Flyplate technology which flexes horizontally as well as vertically. This carbon fiber plate flexes while walking but stiffens during swings, all to help give energy return and support.

It is also made from a full-grain leather which has a slight pebbled texture and Nike claims the design features a new frame and shape for a better fit. This was off the back of feedback from Nike athletes. Finally Nike sought to raise the bar with comfort with the Dynamic Fit system, Cushlon foam midsole, and internal foam collar as well, all of which we will be testing ourselves very, very soon.

McIlroy's Showdown shoes (left) and Victory Tour 3 (right) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first colorway you can actually buy, Photon Dust/Smokey Blue, delivers a great-looking shoe in my opinion. It is clean, classic, and yet modern as well without being over the top. I like the leather base in the Photon Dust finish, the Smokey Blue accents, as well as the subtle gold branding, and the bold iridescent green Swoosh which is on the side of the shoe, adding a flash of color.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As mentioned, watch this space for our full review coming soon, but for now if you want more Nike shoe action, be sure to check out our guide on the best Nike golf shoes, featuring models worn by McIlroy and also Brooks Koepka.

I also want to quickly mention that today is the last day of Amazon's Big Spring Sale in which I have spotted a number of great deals on top-quality shoes, such as the adidas S2G and Tour 360's, as well as deals from Ecco. So if you want a deal, head over to our hub page.