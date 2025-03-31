Finally! Rory McIlroy's New Nike Shoes Have Arrived And Here Is How You Can Get Them
After months of waiting, the latest Victory Tour shoes have gone on sale, and here I have detailed how you can get a pair.
At long last, Rory McIlroy's latest Nike shoes have arrived. As many of you might know, we first spotted Rory wearing the new Nike Victory Tour 4 golf shoes towards the end of 2025 and ever since then I have been trawling the internet, trying to find any information I can on them, most importantly, when they go on sale. Well that day has come as the shoes are available to buy in the United States from select retailers.
You can get the new Victory Tour 4 from Nike right now for $190. It is also worth saying that there are wide fit and BOA options as well, although the latter is slightly more expensive at $220.
Strictly speaking I have not managed to get my hands on a pair to test yet, although I believe our shoe expert Dan Parker is expected to very soon, and I am very jealous. For reference I tested the previous 3's and loved them, giving five stars so I have high hopes for the 4's.
In terms of differences between them, the aesthetic has clearly been refined as you can see below. Additionally there are two extra spikes on the outsole, along with the new Flyplate technology which flexes horizontally as well as vertically. This carbon fiber plate flexes while walking but stiffens during swings, all to help give energy return and support.
It is also made from a full-grain leather which has a slight pebbled texture and Nike claims the design features a new frame and shape for a better fit. This was off the back of feedback from Nike athletes. Finally Nike sought to raise the bar with comfort with the Dynamic Fit system, Cushlon foam midsole, and internal foam collar as well, all of which we will be testing ourselves very, very soon.
The first colorway you can actually buy, Photon Dust/Smokey Blue, delivers a great-looking shoe in my opinion. It is clean, classic, and yet modern as well without being over the top. I like the leather base in the Photon Dust finish, the Smokey Blue accents, as well as the subtle gold branding, and the bold iridescent green Swoosh which is on the side of the shoe, adding a flash of color.
As mentioned, watch this space for our full review coming soon, but for now if you want more Nike shoe action, be sure to check out our guide on the best Nike golf shoes, featuring models worn by McIlroy and also Brooks Koepka.
I also want to quickly mention that today is the last day of Amazon's Big Spring Sale in which I have spotted a number of great deals on top-quality shoes, such as the adidas S2G and Tour 360's, as well as deals from Ecco. So if you want a deal, head over to our hub page.
Sam is Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last seven years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate, insightful, and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
