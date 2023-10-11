Rory McIlroy Fan? A Lot Of His Golf Gear Is Discounted Right Now
We've found the best deals on Rory McIlroy's TaylorMade putter, Nike shoes and various other gear
The chances that if you're reading this, you are never going to be able to strike a golf ball like Rory McIlroy. If I'm doing you dirty there then I apologize, but for almost every golfer on the planet - including most tour pros - hitting it like Rory is but a pipe dream. That being said, you can still be like Rory in other ways, whether that's dressing like him or using the same clubs, and you can occasionally find this stuff at discounted prices too.
One of the most interesting deals we spotted was McIlroy's TaylorMade Spider X Hydroblast putter, but we've found other Rory related stuff on offer from Nike, including a great deal on his shoes. For a limited time, Nike is currently running 20% off selected products with code ULTIMATE used at checkout. Not only does this include fully priced items, but it also includes items that are currently on sale. The 20% discount is available across the board on selected products, not just on golf apparel. So, if you don't even need any new golf gear at the minute, it's probably worth checking out the website anyway!
US deals
TaylorMade Spider X HydroBlast Putter | $40 off at Amazon
Was $249.99 Now $209.99
This is a slightly older model of Spider and is therefore not as widely available as some of the newer offerings, which makes this deal more appealing. McIlroy uses the Flow Neck design which offers a slight toe hang for those with an arc in their putting stroke. For an even more detailed look at Rory McIlroy's golf equipment, check out his full What's In The Bag.
Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 Golf Shoes | 19% off at Nike
Was $180 Now $144.97
McIlroy wears Nike apparel and the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 golf shoes. We think Rory was first spotted wearing the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 shoe at the start of 2023. Since then he has worn a variety of models, ranging from special editions, to the more traditional colors.
The Ultimate Sale: use code ULTIMATE for an extra 20% off select styles
Nike Mens Dri-FIT Player Striped Polo| 45% off at Golf Galaxy
Was $80 Now $44.07
Nike's Dri-FIT technology helps keep you dry and comfortable with this standard fit golf polo. The lightweight knit fabric looks like classic cotton but feels like cool polyester while the fold over collar gives a classic look. You can get a whopping 45% off at Golf Galaxy.
Nike Dri-FIT Victory Golf Pants | 20% off at Nike
Was $80 Now $64
Stretch your swing in Nike's sweat-wicking Victory Pants. Made for the course and beyond, they have a smooth, flexible feel with a relaxed fit so you can get the most out of your movement. Available in several colors.
The Ultimate Sale: use code ULTIMATE for an extra 20% off select styles
Nike Stretch Woven Belt| Up to 62% off at Golf Galaxy
Was $40 Now $15.72
A classic style Nike Stretch Woven Belt. Thanks to a woven construction and leather details, this lightweight belt offers you improved durability for better wear over time. Nike's G-Flex Technology provides you with enhanced stretch for increased comfort, and the no-hole strap allows you to find the most customized fit. It should be noted that the discounts vary on color and size.
Nike Dri-FIT Victory Men's Half-Zip Golf Top | 26% off at Nike
Was $75 Now $54.97
The Nike Dri-FIT Victory Top pairs the look of your favorite sweater with the performance of technical mesh. Plus, the notch in the front of the collar lets you address the ball without fabric—or a zipper—bunching under your chin.
The Ultimate Sale: use code ULTIMATE for an extra 20% off select styles
UK deals
If you are in the UK then many of the deals above are not available. We did find an excellent deal on a cool variation of the Zoom Victory Tour 3 shoe as well as an Amazon offer on the Spider X HydroBlast putter. We'll keep an eye open for any deals that come up and post them on our live blog, so be sure to keep checking in.
Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 NRG Golf Shoes | 29% off at Nike
Was £224.95 Now £157.47
A special limited edition version of the shoe Rory wears which was released to celebrate the 2023 Masters. These are in short supply so get in there quickly!
TaylorMade Spider X HydroBlast Putter | 6% off at Amazon
Was £260 Now £244.87
A slight variation on the model used by Rory as this is the single bend rather than the flow neck, but it's wise to choose your putter based on your own preferences anyway.
Read our full TaylorMade Spider X Putter Review
We've been hard at work finding you the best products, for the best prices, as well as giving you tips and tricks to get what you want for less. We have a dedicated Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Golf hub where loads of the best products and offers have been listed for you to browse.
Dave is a distinctly average golfer with (fading) aspirations to be so much more than that. An avid collector of vintage Ping putters and the world's biggest Payne Stewart fan, in 2021 Dave turned his front garden into a giant putting green to work on the weakest area of his game, but sadly to date he has seen little improvement. In addition to his work reviewing golf gear and writing features for Golf Monthly and T3, Dave is the founder of the Bang Average Golf website.
Dave’s lowest round is a one over par 73 around Kirkby Valley Golf Club in 2018, which included a bogey on the 18th to ruin the one and only chance he’ll ever have of shooting an even par or better score. That errant tee shot on 18 does not still haunt him to this day though, in fact he hardly ever thinks about it. No, honestly, he doesn’t. Not at all. Never.
Dave splits most of his golf between Hurlston Hall Golf Club in Ormskirk, Lancs, and Berrington Hall Golf Club in St Helens and has a handicap that fluctuates between 9 and 12, largely depending on how poor his putting is.
Dave’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Wilson Staff Dynapower Titanium, 9.5°
3 wood: Wilson Staff Dynapower, 15°
7 wood: Callaway Mavrik Max, 21°
Hybrid: Srixon ZX 2 hybrid, 16°
Irons: Wilson Staff Dynapower, 6-PW
Wedges: Cleveland CBX ZipCore (graphite), 44°, 48°, 52°, 56°
Putter: TaylorMade Spider EX Ghost White
Ball: OnCore Vero X2
