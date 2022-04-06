Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

What Shoes Does Brooks Koepka Wear?

Koepka has been a Nike staff player for a while now and despite the brand not making any clubs since 2016, he continues to wear the apparel and shoes from the company. Below we have looked at which specific model he wears on his feet when competing on Tour.

Koepka was wearing the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour shoes (opens in new tab) that feature in our best golf shoes guide but in 2022 these have actually been replaced by the next iteration, the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next%. Once again, these shoes are inspired by his habit of chipping and putting in Nike running shoes, but they have a number of small design tweaks and a new aesthetic as well. Once again we believe Brooks was involved in the design because Nike Golf summoned Koepka along very early in the design process.

(Image credit: Getty images)

In the new shoes Nike has listened to feedback on the Infinity Tour shoes and sought to improve the design by increasing the overall volume to give your foot more room, putting an extra Zoom Air unit in the forefoot for even more energy transfer through the golf swing, and adding more traction in key areas to help reduce slipping. The final point to mention is there seem to be a variety of different colors available ranging from the classic white pictured at the top of the page, to the blue and pink version above.

