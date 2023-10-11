Golf Store Comes Up With Genius Idea To Limit Resellers Buying Special Edition Travis Scott Shoe

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As Nike and American music artist Travis Scott prepare to launch the special edition Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Golf ‘Neutral Olive' later this week, one store in London has come up with a brilliant idea to try and stop resellers usurping genuine consumers to their sought-after product.

Trendy Golf is hosting an ‘exclusive pick-up experience’ for would-be buyers on Friday, October 13 at one of Pitch London’s sites - a golfing simulator experience for those in England’s capital city.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Golf ‘Neutral Olive' Golf Shoe (Image credit: Nike)

Anyone who wished to purchase the shoe via the golf gear retailer needed to enter into a raffle and hope their name was one of the lucky 72 pulled out. Those who won the chance to attend this special event on Friday will be checked against the guest list and receive a numbered wristband (1–72) - as well as a welcome drink to potentially steady nerves - which will secure the individual’s place in line.

The task from there is simple - drive the ball 200 yards or more, or 150-plus if the participant is female, from two separate attempts in front of a simulator.

Should the player be successful, only then will prospective purchasers be able to claim the stylish golf sneakers, which are on sale for £155, and take them home in a commemorative shoe design tote bag.

The golf apparel store says the reason for their unique screening system is “to ensure that the shoes are being purchased by golfers rather than resellers,” with a number of shops becoming frustrated that their kicks end up on sale at over-inflated prices.

And it looks like Trendy Golf’s method makes sense, as searching for the specific kicks online brings up prices of between £400 and £1,600 at a handful of different retailers.

This eye-watering price could be explained by the fact that - while the multi-platinum-selling artist has collaborated with Nike and Air Jordan across several projects since 2017 - this shoe is the first golf footwear Scott has produced.

Their latest creation is a crossover between two sports, with the 1985 basketball shoe seeing a modified outsole for the golf course. It features a simple white and olive-brown colour scheme with the black Nike Swoosh reversed on the side, while the midsole has been infused with Nike's recognized Air Tech for additional comfort and cushioning.