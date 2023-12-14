Unless you’ve been living in a dark room without internet for the last few years, you’ll be aware of A.I.’s growing prevalence in the world we live in, whether it’s recommending shows for you on streaming platforms, detecting bank fraud or optimising traffic flow at junctions. Golf is not immune to the influence of A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) either with manufacturer’s utilising it to design smarter club faces and run impact simulations significantly faster than they have been able to do previously. We even used it to locate the best deals on particular products during Black Friday.

ChatGPT is a generative chatbot that uses A.I. and natural language processing to create humanlike conversational dialogue. I’ve used it sparingly to see how accurate it is and the results have been mixed at best - I once asked it for the best par three holes in England and it suggested the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass in Florida, so clearly there is room for improvement.

But that was a while ago and with time comes, you would hope, refinement of the system, so I thought I’d give it another chance by asking it ‘what are the most forgiving golf drivers ever made?’ It’s worth pointing out that we are not endorsing these recommendations, it’s more just for curiosity. Anyway, here’s what it came back with…

User:

what are the most forgiving golf drivers ever made?

ChatGPT:

"Determining the "most forgiving" golf drivers can be subjective, as forgiveness depends on various factors such as a golfer's skill level, swing characteristics, and personal preferences. However, as of my last knowledge update in January 2022, some drivers were widely regarded for their forgiveness. Keep in mind that new models may have been released since then, and advancements in technology may have occurred. Here are a few drivers that were known for forgiveness:

TaylorMade SIM Max Driver: Known for its large face and forgiveness on off-center hits, the SIM Max driver features a low and back center of gravity (CG) for improved stability.

Callaway Mavrik Max Driver: The Mavrik Max incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) in its design to optimize forgiveness across the face. It has a high MOI (moment of inertia) for enhanced stability.

Ping G425 Driver: The Ping G425 driver is designed with a high MOI and low spin for forgiveness. It has an adjustable hosel to help golfers fine-tune their ball flight.

Titleist TSi3 Driver: While Titleist drivers are generally known for their workability, the TSi3 has features like adjustable weighting for increased forgiveness. It allows golfers to customize the driver to their preferences.

Cobra King F9 Speedback Driver: The F9 Speedback features a low, deep CG and a unique aerodynamic design, contributing to forgiveness and improved clubhead speed.

"It's crucial for golfers to get properly fitted for a driver based on their swing characteristics, as this can have a significant impact on forgiveness. Additionally, staying updated with the latest golf equipment reviews and releases can provide insights into newer models that may offer enhanced forgiveness. Always consider trying out different drivers and consulting with a golf professional or club fitter to find the best option for your game.”

The depth and nuance of the response really surprised me. Performance of drivers is very much player dependent, and so to caveat its selections with qualified advice, just like we do here at Golf Monthly, was impressive to see.

The models that were selected have merit to them given its last knowledge update was in January 2022 - although I’d have hoped it could have included more recent models. The most forgiving drivers you can buy now have moved on significantly since these drivers were launched, but to ChatGPT’s credit, they were by no means poor choices.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The TaylorMade SIM Max driver was a big leap forward over the previous M6 and it had a more streamlined shape for added club speed while providing extra stability across the face. TaylorMade staffer Collin Morikawa continues to use the SIM driver model, so clearly there is something in this franchise that remains relevant today despite it being four years old in January.

The Callaway Mavrik Max driver from 2020 was the brand’s first to feature an A.I. designed club face with a variable thickness pattern that deviated significantly from the traditional 'thick in the middle and thinner at the edges' mantra. With it’s stretched out profile and higher spin, it certainly helped the average golfer keep their tee shots in play, but it was relatively niche and models like Epic Speed and Paradym have overtaken it since.

The Ping G425 driver is also a solid choice here, as when we tested it back in 2021 it provided arguably the best fairway-finding capability among its competitive set. The overpowering impact sound may have put people off, but you couldn’t argue with its user-friendliness and could be fitted to suit almost any golfer. That said, the G430 Max is a much better driver overall.

(Image credit: Future)

The Titleist TSi3 driver is a somewhat left-field choice but you can’t argue with the reasoning - the moveable weight track did allow golfers to account for a common miss, making it one of the more playable low spin drivers on the market at the time.

Finally, the Cobra King F9 Speedback was the driver that catapulted Cobra back into the conversation among the best drivers back in 2019. With competitive ball speed, adjustability and plenty of shelf appeal, this driver was impressive given the modest price tag of just £349.

So while these selections are somewhat out of date, they also weren’t complete duds. But, it just shows how out of touch these A.I. chatbots can be and that there’s no substitute for the up-to-date, thorough testing we do all throughout the year here at Golf Monthly so you can find the clubs that will suit your game the best.