Get To The Best Golf Deals Faster With Our New AI-Powered Chatbot

If you are really tired of me, or Golf Monthly, telling you what to buy during the Amazon Prime Big Deals event, then firstly I apologize! But secondly there is a way around this because we have created a new chatbot that allows you to fine tune what you are searching for.

From testing it out ourselves we really think it could help you find top products in the golf market, as well as deals on other things you might want. From a golf perspective, whether you want a new driver, golf balls, or a cheap rangefinder, if we have highlighted it in our sales event coverage then we are confident that the chatbot will find it quickly for you.

For example when I had a play with it and searched 'golf balls' it took me to all the specific deals that had been included in Golf Monthly content - for example the post we created on the 9 best golf ball deals we spotted today.

Chatbot

So how does this work? Well Golf Monthly is part of a company called Future that looks after dozens of other massive websites including Tech Radar, Tom’s Guide, Marie Claire, RealHomes, Space.com, MusicRadar, Cycling News, Four Four Two, Guitarist, GamesRadar and many, many, many more!

Well this new tool uses Open AI technology to combine all the work done by the editorial teams at these brands so that you can simply search for what you are after - whether that is some golf gear, or laptop, television, blender, vacuum cleaner and so on. If the deal has been highlighted by our experts on sister sites, again the chatbot should work its magic for you. Importantly, we are constantly upgrading this tool so we want you to have a play with it, and to let us know your experience!

Our pick of the best October Prime Day deals:

TaylorMade MG3 Wedge | Up to 28% off at Amazon

Was $179.99 Now $129.95 The MG3 wedge, one used by some of the best players in the world, is on offer right now with $50 off. There are a couple of finishes to choose from, as well as loads of lofts ranging from 50-60 degrees. There are plenty of bounce options too. Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $149.98

adidas Tech Response 2.0 Shoes | Up to 56% off at Amazon

Were $65 Now $28.27 A great value golf shoe that offers solid stability, grip and comfort considering the price. While there are flashier shoes out there looks-wise, there's no denying the value for money and longevity the Tech Response 2.0 offers. Price check: Zappos $58.70