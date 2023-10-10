Get To The Best Golf Deals Faster With Our New AI-Powered Chatbot
Simply ask the the bot to find you golf deals during Amazon's Prime Big Deals event.
If you are really tired of me, or Golf Monthly, telling you what to buy during the Amazon Prime Big Deals event, then firstly I apologize! But secondly there is a way around this because we have created a new chatbot that allows you to fine tune what you are searching for.
From testing it out ourselves we really think it could help you find top products in the golf market, as well as deals on other things you might want. From a golf perspective, whether you want a new driver, golf balls, or a cheap rangefinder, if we have highlighted it in our sales event coverage then we are confident that the chatbot will find it quickly for you.
For example when I had a play with it and searched 'golf balls' it took me to all the specific deals that had been included in Golf Monthly content - for example the post we created on the 9 best golf ball deals we spotted today.
Chatbot
So how does this work? Well Golf Monthly is part of a company called Future that looks after dozens of other massive websites including Tech Radar, Tom’s Guide, Marie Claire, RealHomes, Space.com, MusicRadar, Cycling News, Four Four Two, Guitarist, GamesRadar and many, many, many more!
Well this new tool uses Open AI technology to combine all the work done by the editorial teams at these brands so that you can simply search for what you are after - whether that is some golf gear, or laptop, television, blender, vacuum cleaner and so on. If the deal has been highlighted by our experts on sister sites, again the chatbot should work its magic for you. Importantly, we are constantly upgrading this tool so we want you to have a play with it, and to let us know your experience!
- Amazon: Savings on clubs, shoes, ball and more
- See our Prime Day live blog
- Golf Monthly Amazon Prime Big Deals Hub
Our pick of the best October Prime Day deals:
Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | 40% off at Amazon
Was $499.99 Now $299.99
The Rapsodo mobile launch monitor literally turns your smartphone into a launch monitor to give you a wide range of numbers like carry distance, ball speed, club speed, smash factor, launch angle, and launch direction.
Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $299.99 | Rock Bottom Golf $299.99
TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver | 18% off at Amazon
Was $599.99 Now $489.99
Used on the professional circuit, this Stealth 2 driver is now under $490. There are several shafts to choose from as well as lofts, and there are left and right handed models on offer too which is great to see.
Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $599.99 | Carl's Golfland $599
TaylorMade MG3 Wedge | Up to 28% off at Amazon
Was $179.99 Now $129.95
The MG3 wedge, one used by some of the best players in the world, is on offer right now with $50 off. There are a couple of finishes to choose from, as well as loads of lofts ranging from 50-60 degrees. There are plenty of bounce options too.
Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $149.98
FootJoy Pro SL Golf Shoes | Up to 29% off at Amazon
Was $169.95 Now $119.95
A comfortable and lightweight golf shoe that has been one we've really enjoyed testing here at Golf Monthly. Getting a shoe this good for just around the $120 mark is an absolute bargain.
Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $129.95
adidas Tech Response 2.0 Shoes | Up to 56% off at Amazon
Were $65 Now $28.27
A great value golf shoe that offers solid stability, grip and comfort considering the price. While there are flashier shoes out there looks-wise, there's no denying the value for money and longevity the Tech Response 2.0 offers.
Price check: Zappos $58.70
Callaway Supersoft Golf Balls | 11% off at Amazon
Was $24.99 Now $22.20
Here is a modest 11% saving on the Callaway Supersoft balls. These received four and a half stars in our testing and we like the fact you have six colors to choose from.
Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $24.99
