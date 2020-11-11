We take a look inside the bag of 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods What's In The Bag?

Five-time winner of The Masters, Tiger's playing resume requires little time here so lets get straight into his club setup.

Woods doesn't change his equipment very often, especially when it comes to his irons and wedges, but has now found a relatively consistent setup as a TaylorMade staffer two years after Nike stopped making equipment.

The 15-time major winner has a TaylorMade SIM driver in the bag.

At the moment Tiger's three-wood has just changed from a TaylorMade M5, to a TaylorMade SIM, whilst his five-wood is a TaylorMade M3.

Woods also occasionally carries a 2-iron. The model he goes for at the moment is a brand new P790 UDI option from TaylorMade.

Interestingly back in 2019, Tiger shifted from the TW Phase 1 bladed irons to the P7TW Prototypes. These go from 3-iron down to the pitching wedge.

Also for his second match with Phil Mickelson he put an older Mizuno MP-14 iron in the bag. Back in 1997 Tiger used a blended set of Mizuno's MP-14 and MP-29 irons to win The Masters. This has since come out of the setup though.

The 15-time Major winner relinquished his final Nike clubs in the form of his VR Forged wedges, replacing them with two TaylorMade Milled Grind wedges. He has since updated those to the new Milled Grind 2 models which have 56 and 60 degrees of loft.

He appears to be lacking a gap wedge but his sand wedge may be stronger than the 56° it says or his PW may be a touch weaker.

The lack of gap wedge allows him more options at the top end of the bag, hence a set of irons from 2/3-PW.

Tiger's putter situation is interesting at the moment.

Of course he usually puts his classic Scotty Cameron Newport GSS in the bag but at TPC Harding Park for the 2020 PGA Championship, he briefly changed to a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Timeless Prototype. We believe he has since gone back to his old trusty model.

His previous Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS putter, which he won all but one of his 15 Majors with, is one of the world's most famous putters - an old backup he had made by Scotty Cameron in 2001 recently sold for $44,000 at auction.

For the season he continues to use the Bridgestone Tour B XS golf ball after signing with the company in December 2016.

Tiger Woods What's in the Bag?

*Note - the top of the bag changes dependent on the course and conditions.

Driver: TaylorMade SIM, 9°, Diamana D+ Whiteboard 60TX shaft

3 wood: TaylorMade SIM, 15°, Diamana D+ Whiteboard 70TX shaft (testing the TaylorMade SIM Rocket three-wood)

5 wood: TaylorMade M3, 19°, Diamana D+ Whiteboard 80TX

*Utility Iron: TaylorMade P790 UDI (2019)

Irons (3-PW): TaylorMade P7TW Prototypes, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 “Tiger MT Grind” , 56˚ and 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport GSS

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B XS

