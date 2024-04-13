The 2018 Fairway Wood Tiger Woods Is Using At The Masters
Despite being an older model, the 15-time Major winner has kept the TaylorMade M3 fairway wood in his bag for over six years and continues to use it at Augusta National
Golf is all about confidence, so it's crucial that you find and use a set of golf clubs that are going to match your performance expectations. We all know that golf technology has come on in leaps-and-bounds over the past few decades, but that hasn't stopped one legend of the game keeping a reliable fairway wood in his golf bag...
Tiger Woods is, arguably, the greatest golfer to ever walk the planet, with the American a 15-time Major champion and 82-time PGA Tour winner. Known for his playing-time with Nike, Woods signed a club deal with TaylorMade in 2017 and, since then, has used their golf clubs, one of which has been in his bag since 2018!
<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=114531&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB078TMWZQ3%2Fref%3Dtwister_B079D72RQX%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">TaylorMade M3 Fairway Wood | Available at Amazon
Grab Woods' fairway wood at Amazon, with the club featuring Twist-Face Technology and moving weight to help hone in distance and spin
The club in question is the TaylorMade M3 fairway wood, a model that was released to the public six years ago in 2018. Since its release, there have been multiple new models and, despite Woods adding the newest iteration Qi10 LS driver to his bag, he has kept the M3 throughout.
In fact, it's not just the 2018 M3 that Woods has kept in the bag, the 48-year-old also carries a 2020 SIM Ti 3-wood with a 15 degree head (set to 14.25°), whilst his M3 5-wood has a 19 degree head which is set to 18.25°.
According to his specs, both models are fitted with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX shafts and Woods has been known to mix things up in the upper section of the bag, taking out the 5-wood and replacing it with a 2-iron. What's more, he has been experimenting with the Qi10 Fairway wood, but is yet to make the permanent switch to it in the bag.
It's not just the golf equipment that has caught the eye at the 2024 Masters. Ahead of the Genesis Invitational in February, Woods released his new Sun Day Red apparel line, with the American showing it off at Augusta National.
Along with Woods, other players have also reverted back to older equipment at the first Major of the year. Rickie Fowler switched from the new Cobra Darkspeed driver back to the older Cobra Aerojet models, whilst Sergio Garcia opted for a refurbished Scotty Cameron Del Mar Prototype putter, which is a model he used as a rookie on the PGA Tour back in 1999.
