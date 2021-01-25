We take a look in the bag of South Korean 25-year-old Si Woo Kim.

Si Woo Kim What’s In The Bag?

South Korean 25-year-old Si Woo Kim has had three PGA Tour victories in his career so far. His first was at the 2016 Wyndham Championship and then he followed that a year later at the 2017 Players Championship where he won by three strokes. His most recent victory came at the 2021 American Express where he shot a final round 64 to win by one. He has also been in two playoffs but lost both of them.

Below we have taken a look at the clubs the youngster uses out on Tour.

Kim has a full bag of Callaway equipment in the setup at the moment.

He starts with a Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond LS driver, which replaced his Mavrik Sub Zero model.

He then puts two Mavrik Sub Zero fairway woods in, which have 13.5 and 18.5 degrees of loft.

Having previously used Apex MB’s, Kim now has a set of Apex Pro ’19’s in the bag which go from three-iron down to pitching wedge.

He then has two Callaway Jaws MD5 wedges with 56 and 60 degrees of loft.

His final club in the bag is an Odyssey Toulon Design Madison putter and he also uses a Chrome Soft X golf ball.

Driver: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond LS (8.5 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft

Three-wood: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (13.5 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft

Five-wood: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (18.5 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X

Irons (3-PW): Callaway Apex Pro 19, all with KBS Tour V 125 S+ shafts

Wedges: Callaway MD5 Jaws (56-10S, 60-8C) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Odyssey Toulon Design Madison

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

