Callaway Rogue ST LS Fairway Review
Our Callaway Rogue ST LS Fairway review reveals the performance you can expect from this low spin compact head
A low spin fairway wood that combines classic shaping with modern technology for impressive ball speeds. One of the fastest fairways we have tested this year, long and accurate and would make a great back-up to driver on tighter courses.
-
+
Attractive premium looks
-
+
Improved sound and feel compared to Mavrik and Epic ranges
-
+
Built to favour a fade for accuracy
-
-
Speedometer clock style graphics on crown aren’t necessary
-
-
Higher spinning than we expected
For faster swinging better players, Callaway has released the Callaway Rogue ST LS Fairway in 2022. It features a compact players head with a 28g Tungsten speed cartridge and a single weight screw pushing the CG lower and further forward for low spin. The shape and face are designed with artificial intelligence (A.I) to encourage a fade for better accuracy.
ST stands for Speed Tuned, which refers to Callaway’s continued faith in A.I to optimise its Flash Face designs for the best possible launch, spin and ball speed. It’s one of a family of three new Rogue ST fairway metals and replaces the Callaway Mavrik model. The Epic Max and Epic Speed fairways stay in the range for 2022 and are still among the best Callaway Fairway woods you could own.
The Rogue ST fairways line-up is completed by the Rogue ST Max and Rogue ST Max D. The latter being the most forgiving and Callaway’s first dedicated draw fairway model.
One thing we loved about the Rogue ST range is each head sits slightly differently. The LS head is the most compact and has a traditional face design compared to the others. The matte black finish is premium and elegant. It contrasts the gold and white speedometer graphics on the back of the crown; which let it down slightly.
I tested the Callaway Rogue ST LS Fairway at Slaley Hall’s Hunting Course, a former European Tour venue; with the Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei AV White shaft in 75g extra-stiff using Titleist ProV1x golf balls; then inside on a TrackMan launch monitor.
There’s lots of Callaway’s tried and tested technology at play including a redeveloped Jailbreak ST system. The dual rods or ‘batwings’ have been pushed to the perimeter of the face, retaining stiffness while allowing more flexion for better ball speed.
First thing you notice is the sound at impact. It’s subtler, more muted, than the previous metallic acoustics of Mavrik.
The Rogue ST LS produced a penetrating flight off the tee and from the fairway during on-course testing. It was easy to move it left to right and it naturally straightened up my natural draw shape. The extra-stiff shaft was good at taming my worst misses but harder work when trying to hit it from semi-rough.
On TrackMan, the Rogue ST LS turned out to be one of the best performing fairway woods we tested when compared to other new 2022 releases such as TaylorMade Stealth Plus and the Cobra LTDx fairway. The ball feels like it fires off the face transmitting a powerful sensation.
Total average distance was good at 241 yards, clubhead speed (avg 103mph) and ball speed (avg 151mph) were up there with the fastest on test. I had an accurate grouping around the central target line, shots evenly spread left and right. Spin rate sometimes crept above 4000rpm, which is more to do with my golf swing and technique than the club design.
When I did lower the launch angle and spin rate, Rogue ST LS produced big hits of over 250 yards. With my swing characteristics, I’m confident adjusting the loft down would create even better results.
I think the Callaway Rogue ST LS is a long and accurate fairway wood with a classic compact face that many better players will love. We’d expect it to be right up there when it comes to ranking the best fairways woods of 2022.
Matthew Moore fell in love with golf hitting an old 3-iron around his school playing field imagining rugby posts were flags and long jump pits as bunkers.
He earned golf scholarships to the University of St Andrews and Emory University, Atlanta, U.S.A and dreamed of playing professionally before training as a journalist.
He has worked at Golf Monthly and CNN Sports as well as covering golf news, features, products and travel as a freelance writer and TV presenter for newspapers, magazines and corporate clients. Matthew has interviewed Ryder Cup Captains, Major Champions and legends of the game and rates sharing a glass of rioja and a bowl of nuts with Miguel Angel Jimenez as his favourite moment. Matthew plays off 1, has won five club championships and aced the first hole of Augusta National’s Par-3 course in 2002.
