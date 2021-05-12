In this review we put the Z-Star XV golf ball from Srixon through its paces.

Srixon Z-Star XV Golf Ball

With Major winner Hideki Matsuyama using the Srixon Z-Star XV golf ball to win The Masters in 2021, along with other high-profile players like Cameron Champ and 2019 Open winner Shane Lowry putting the model into play, the ball has been thrust into the limelight more of late.

The brand has continued the XV evolution with the 7th generation golf ball, chief among which is the new construction. The four-piece design now features a reformulated FastLayer inner core to aid ball speed and distance, and it also has a slightly thicker 0.6mm cover for enhanced spin and control around the greens.

But how noticeable are these alterations? We put the ball to the test to find out.

Well with the driver, despite playing in windy conditions the XV still seemed to penetrate the wind nicely and distance was no issue. It felt compact and powerful at impact, and in terms of ball flight it didn’t balloon into the air as a result of too much spin. No doubt this is down to the 338 Speed Dimple Pattern which improves aerodynamics and flight performance.

In the new XV the dimples have been made a touch deeper than previous models. Srixon claims this helps in the wind because it creates a slightly lower ball-flight. Our testing seems to agree with this.

Around the greens it was clear the ball produced a lot of spin as most premium golf balls do. Properly struck pitch shots, chips, and bunker shots in particular produced significant grab which helps with confidence and properly committing to the shot. Clearly the Spin Skin Technology, which helps the ball dig into grooves, is doing its job here.

Additionally, despite this technology, over several rounds the balls seemed durable and cut resistant too.

For us, the only significant drawback would be that slower swing players may not reap the maximum benefits of the Z-Star XV, and these players may be best suited to a different model like the Srixon UltiSoft, or Srixon Q-Star.

But if you are looking for a premium golf ball that suits your swing speed and skill level, the XV could be the model to go for. In comparison to other premium golf balls, the XV produces similar performance but a dozen balls comes at a slightly lower price point. This makes the XV very appealing indeed.