Cobra Snakebite 2023 Wedge Review

Cobra may not be the first brand you think of when looking for a new set of wedges. However, you should not be hasty in dismissing these clubs. Compared to some of the best wedges released in 2023, the Cobra Snakebite performs just as well in dry and wet conditions, which I had the pleasure of discovering. Cobra has introduced a new face milled blast in order to maintain spin rates in wet conditions and increase spin by 50 per cent over the previous model.

Aesthetics of a club are an important aspect for most golfers and these wedges certainly tick that box in both the satin and QPQ (black) finishes. The wedge is very refined and simplistic I am sure will be to the liking of many golfers. At address, the club sits very square and invitingly behind the ball. The shape is reminiscent of the popular Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore wedge.

The Cobra Snakbite is available in a black and chrome finish (Image credit: Future)

Perhaps the only element of the club’s aesthetics which could be off-putting is the notch on the back of the club, which is in the center (classic) or heel (versatile) depending on loft. The versatile notch on the 58° and 60° enhances performance on open face shots and allows for the sole to glide quicker through impact increasing launch and improving spin.

The ultra-precise CNC Milled Snakebite grooves provide a soft feel along with maximized spin and performance. The Snakebite groove technology incorporated in these wedges delivers progressive spin technology to optimize spin and control when playing full shots, pitching and chipping. From 48° to 54° the narrow deep grooves are 40 per cent sharper and 3 per cent deeper than the older generation. Wide shallow grooves feature in the 56° to 60° wedges which are also 40 per cent sharper and 19 per cent deeper than its predecessor. Knowing how many and which wedges to carry is imperative to giving yourself the best chance to score well.

The Cobra Snakebite wedge at address (Image credit: Future)

Around the greens I found success with these wedges, especially out of the bunker and rough – credit for this has to go to the full face grooves and not my talent. As someone who prefers wedges with traditional grooves, I prefer the less lofted wedges (48°-54°) visually. Despite not being a massive fan of the full face grooves I was certainly able to see the benefits they had on my short game, specifically out of the sand and tall grass. Having well tested these wedges I would say the full face grooves found on the 56° to 60° wedges would benefit a whole host of golfers in improving their short game and helping them to spin the ball around the greens.

Moving away from the green, I found distance control incredibly easy to gauge when playing fuller shots and pitching. I also found it fairly easy to manipulate the ball flight, which made playing with these wedges very enjoyable and noticed they were some of the best wedges for chipping. As someone who doesn’t always get on too well with their wedges the Cobra Snakebites felt good, looked good and performed well. What more could you ask for?

With these wedges being available in a range of lofts and a selection of bounces and grinds they can easily challenge some of the most popular wedges like the Titleist SM9's and the Ping Glide 4.0 wedges for a place in your bag.