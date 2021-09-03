We take a look at what clubs the English professional golfer uses.

Charley Hull What’s In The Bag?

Hull moved to TaylorMade early in 2019 and has now got a full bag of clubs from the brand.

Starting with the driver she uses a TaylorMade SIM2 with 10.5 degrees of loft.

She then carries a TaylorMade SIM2 Max fairway wood which she loves because it can give her extra distance when required off the tee without compromising when playing off the fairway too. She acknowledges that the versatility of the club is a huge benefit to her game.

Having previously used a three-iron, Hull a while ago made the switch to a TaylorMade SIM2 Max hybrid which she likes because of her ability to be able to draw and fade the club when need be.

Hull has always played blades since she was a youngster after he dad gave her a set of blades when she was three-years old. This continues today as she plays TaylorMade P7MB’s and they go from four-iron down to pitching wedge.

Moving into the wedges Hull uses three Milled Grind 2 models with 50, 54 and 60 degrees of loft. The 54 degree is bent to 55 degrees to split the difference between the other two wedges. This is purely to make sure the gapping is clean. Additionally each of the wedges are 2/3 degrees flatter.

The final club Hull uses is a TaylorMade TP Soto HydroBlast putter which she likes because of its traditional look and shape. She also uses a TaylorMade TP5 ball.

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 (10.5 degrees) with Attas Rockstar 6X shaft

Fairway: TaylorMade SIM2 Max (15 degrees) with Tensei Blue 70S shaft

Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM2 Max (19 degrees) with UST iROD 85 S shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P7MB (4-PW) all with Modus Tour 125S shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 (50, 54, 60 degrees) all with Modus Tour 120S shafts

Putter: TaylorMade TP Soto HydroBlast

Ball: TaylorMade TP5

Shoes: adidas

