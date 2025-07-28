Major Winner And One Of The Tournament Favorites Among Wyndham Championship Withdrawals
After strong performances in his last three tournaments, Wyndham Clark has withdrawn from the Wyndham Championship ahead of a busy run in the FedEx Cup Playoffs
The Wyndham Championship is the final PGA Tour tournament in regulation before the FedEx Cup Playoffs, with some big names set to tee it up.
Among them are Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick and Rickie Fowler, but one big name who was listed and now isn't is Wyndham Clark, who withdrew on Sunday alongside Jhonattan Vegas and Jeremy Paul.
Mackenzie Hughes is the latest name to pull out of the event at Sedgefield CC in North Carolina.
Just recently, Clark played a three-week stretch that saw him travel across the pond to Scotland and Northern Ireland for the Genesis Scottish Open and Open Championship.
Producing a T11 and T4 in those events, the 31-year-old then made the trip back over the Atlantic to play in the 3M Open, where he finished in a share of 12th following four rounds in the 60s.
Clark was listed on Friday in the original Wyndham Championship field but, following a strong three-week stretch that has seen him jump from 77th to 48th in the FedEx Cup Standings, the American has secured his place in the Playoffs next week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
It's the seventh time that the former Major winner has made it into the Playoffs, with Clark finishing inside the required number since the 2018 - 2019 season.
What's more, in the last two seasons, Clark has made it to the Tour Championship at East Lake, finishing third in the standings in 2023 and eighth last year.
For 2025, he will need a strong showing to progress further in the Playoffs, as the top 50 from the FedEx St. Jude Championship will be advancing on to the BMW Championship, where the top 30 then make it through to the season finale.
Before all of that, though, there's the Wyndham Championship, which is the last event for players to pick up required points and prize money to give themselves hope of making the Playoffs.
Among the notable names needing strong results in the field are Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard (71st and 82nd in the FedEx Cup), Max Homa (106th), Keith Mitchell (72nd), Gary Woodland (75th) and Adam Scott (85th).
Wyndham Championship Field Changes
- Jhonattan Vegas (WD) - Thomas Rosenmueller (IN)
- Jeremy Paul (WD) - Cristobal Del Solar (IN)
- Wyndham Clark (WD) - Trevor Cone (IN)
- Trevor Cone (IN - Sponsor Exemption)
- Chesson Hadley (IN - Sponsor Exemption)
- Mackenzie Hughes (WD) Braden Thornberry IN (sponsor exemption)
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
