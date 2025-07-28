Major Winner And One Of The Tournament Favorites Among Wyndham Championship Withdrawals

The Wyndham Championship is the final PGA Tour tournament in regulation before the FedEx Cup Playoffs, with some big names set to tee it up.

Among them are Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick and Rickie Fowler, but one big name who was listed and now isn't is Wyndham Clark, who withdrew on Sunday alongside Jhonattan Vegas and Jeremy Paul.

Mackenzie Hughes is the latest name to pull out of the event at Sedgefield CC in North Carolina.

Clark recently produced a T4 finish at The Open Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just recently, Clark played a three-week stretch that saw him travel across the pond to Scotland and Northern Ireland for the Genesis Scottish Open and Open Championship.

Producing a T11 and T4 in those events, the 31-year-old then made the trip back over the Atlantic to play in the 3M Open, where he finished in a share of 12th following four rounds in the 60s.

Clark was listed on Friday in the original Wyndham Championship field but, following a strong three-week stretch that has seen him jump from 77th to 48th in the FedEx Cup Standings, the American has secured his place in the Playoffs next week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Clark's best FedEx Cup results came in 2023, where he finished third (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's the seventh time that the former Major winner has made it into the Playoffs, with Clark finishing inside the required number since the 2018 - 2019 season.

What's more, in the last two seasons, Clark has made it to the Tour Championship at East Lake, finishing third in the standings in 2023 and eighth last year.

For 2025, he will need a strong showing to progress further in the Playoffs, as the top 50 from the FedEx St. Jude Championship will be advancing on to the BMW Championship, where the top 30 then make it through to the season finale.

Before all of that, though, there's the Wyndham Championship, which is the last event for players to pick up required points and prize money to give themselves hope of making the Playoffs.

Among the notable names needing strong results in the field are Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard (71st and 82nd in the FedEx Cup), Max Homa (106th), Keith Mitchell (72nd), Gary Woodland (75th) and Adam Scott (85th).

Wyndham Championship Field Changes