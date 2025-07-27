Senior Open Leaderboard And Live Updates: Padraig Harrington Leads As He Searches For History At Sunningdale

Refresh

FINAL OBSTACLE OVERCOME Onto 18 and Harrington unleashes another monster drive. The champion starts his walk down the iconic final hole at Sunningdale.

WE'RE DONE Leonard can't get up-and-down after that poor approach. Nor can Harrington, but it's the latter who will go down the final hole with a three-shot advantage.

TWO POOR ONES Harrington into the greenside trap, Leonard well short. They've put on a pretty decent show, so I think we can forgive them for those poor approaches into the penultimate green.

HOW THE DAY STARTED This is how Harrington started his final round. Every time someone has tried to challenge him, he's come up with the goods. The 53-year-old has driven the ball beautifully today - long, too. Very soon we'll see how he finishes the day. I expect it'll be by lifting a piece of silverware high above his head. He's ticking off the remaining shots nicely. What a start for Pádraig Harrington, eagle on the first! pic.twitter.com/7pUmN6XkY5July 27, 2025

LEAD REMAINS THREE First signs of a little tension from the leader. The birdie try is very timid - he tries to die the ball into the hole. Both Harrington and Leonard make fours. Off to the 17th they go. Two to play.

PADRAIG CLOSING IN ON TITLE Harrington is first in driving this week. He takes out the big stick on 16 and absolutely smokes one. That drive was 308 yards. Not that you'd expect to see someone of his quality and experience backing off, but he looks determined to close out in emphatic fashion. Leonard safely finds the fairway and plays a stunning shot into the green. The distance control is perfect. Harrington is about 30 yards closer to the green. It looks like a 9-iron. It's straight down the throat. Birdie putts coming up...

BOGEY FOR BJORN There goes the Dane's chances. He can't get his par effort from around 8 feet to drop and slips back to -13.

EXHIBITION STUFF Harrington not interested in making it an exciting finish for the neutrals. He finds the center of the green on the par-3 15th. Actually, it's better than that. He'll have a good chance to get to -18. Ernie Els tidies up on the 18th - four rounds in the 60s. Finishes -11. Leonard almost with a chip-in birdie. The American is doing his best to apply some pressure on the leader. The Irishman is giving this birdie putt from about 20 feet a lot of attention. It's not his best effort, never on line. Another easy par on the card, though. It's all very tidy.

HARRINGTON'S LEAD BACK TO 3 Justin Leonard gives his eagle effort a good go, understandably. It trickles a few feet by. Harrington plays next - and it's another beauty. It's a little bump from the back fringe. A tap-in birdie and the lead is back to three shots.

BJORN CHARGING If Bjorn is going to catch Harrington, he's probably going to need to birdie three of his last four holes. The Irishman is in position A on the par-5 14th. It's Leonard away first. The American is at least 25 yards behind his playing partner, but his approach is a good one - outside chance of eagle coming up for him. Harrington from 189 yards. He goes straight at the flag but doesn't get any grip, bounces through the back. A fiddly little up-and-down coming up for the birdie. A great birdie on the 12th for Thomas Bjørn 👏🏻He’s made back-to-back birdies and is now three shots off the lead 🔥#SeniorOpen pic.twitter.com/Au3JPpxrWcJuly 27, 2025

THE GAP IS TWO Bjorn takes care of the par-5 14th. Really, though, he needed an eagle. Harrington has striped one down the 14th and another birdie now will surely secure the title.

RORY WATCHING ON Rory McIlroy was spotted earlier walking round the course. I'm sure he'll be rooting for Padraig Harrington, who comes up short on the 13th with his lengthy birdie putt. Leonard's chip was an easy one to run past the cup from off the back, but he's played a delightful chip there - and that'll be good enough for a par. Rory taking in the final round of the ISPS HANDA Senior Open at Sunningdale 👀#SeniorOpen pic.twitter.com/eUbvElZbPvJuly 27, 2025

3 AHEAD 6 TO GO That's where we are at. Padraig Harrington is in pole position as it stands. Both Bjorn and Leonard are the closest challengers, three shots back. Leonard, however, is through the back of the 13th green. Harrington steps up with a 9-iron, which comes up well short. Both players with plenty of work to do.