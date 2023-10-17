‘A New Age Of Forging’ - First Look At The New Mizuno Pro Irons

For golf gear nerds and iron enthusiasts, a new Mizuno range release is certainly something to be excited about. Mizuno is known for producing not only some of the best bladed irons, but also the best compact mid-handicap irons and this new range is set to continue this trend. With three new models, the Pro 241, 243 and 245, there is plenty of variation and new technology all hidden within forged heads and carefully crafted in the Mizuno forging plant in Hiroshima, Japan. The ability to create forgiveness through technology, that can be hidden within a ‘players’ looking iron, is what see’s Mizuno irons regularly considered some of the best irons on the market.

Mizuno Pro 241 Irons (Image credit: Mizuno)

“Everything about the new Mizuno Pro 241, 243, 245 and Fli-Hi is pushed to the extreme, from technology to more streamlined playing profiles. Each model has become better at its specific job, more distinct, yet able to be blended when required,” says Mizuno Product Director, Chris Voshall.

Mizuno Pro 241 Irons

Pro 241 Irons (Image credit: Mizuno)

The first of the three new irons is the Mizuno Pro 241, a bladed, compact muscle back iron, designed with shot shaping and feel in mind and a likely replacement to the Mizuno Pro 221 irons. The intricate hand forging detail of this iron is what gives it its visually appealing shape and top line - one that will no doubt appeal to some of the best golfers in the world.

The center mass on these irons deliver a longer lasting sensation through impact and is something that has been approved via tour validated feedback. Aggressive tapering on the upper blade has been designed to see trajectories remain consistent throughout the set. The idea of for launch and flight with the longer irons and a penetrating flight with the scoring irons.

Mizuno Pro 243 Irons

Pro 243 Irons (Image credit: Mizuno)

The Mizuno Pro 243 is what the Japanese brand is calling its ‘Tour Speed’ model and looks as though it will be a direct replacement for the very impressive Mizuno 223 model. This iron is said to be the most advanced from its predecessor out of the three new models, due to clever design work of the Mizuno R&D team and those producing the irons themselves in Hiroshima.

David Llewellyn, Director of Mizuno R&D had this to say on the Pro 243: “This the model that’s advanced the most, mainly due to evolution on the manufacturing side. It’s one thing for the R&D team to design a thinner face iron with stronger materials in the CAD world – but something else to have it Grain Flow Forged to those specifications and strength requirements.”

Mizuno has incorporated what the brand is calling a Microslot on the longer irons, down to a seven iron, which creates a more expansive, high energy area of the clubface, producing more launch and faster speeds off the face. Due to the eight iron and down not featuring this technology, Mizuno has added a wrap around sole design, which will improve turf interaction throughout the set. All of the three new models have also had 1° of additional bounce added to the longer irons and 2° in the scoring irons for further improved turf interaction.

From an early look at these irons, we feel the Pro 243 model will be very popular and will rival some of the best low handicap irons.

Mizuno Pro 245 Irons

Pro 245 Irons (Image credit: Mizuno)

The Mizuno Pro 245 irons are the perfect combination of looks and forgiveness in a compact head. These irons are said to be another step up in terms of ball speed and launch, compared to the Pro 243 model, without sacrificing any of the precision forged aesthetics, and will likely replace the Mizuno Pro 225 irons.

Despite once again being grain-flow forged, these are hollow body irons equipped with a multi-thickness face for consistent ball speeds even on miss-hits. A laser welded stainless steel back has been added to help promote launch and also increase ball speeds which will help secure its reputation as one of the most forgiving irons upon its release for the mid handicapper.

Despite being the only hollow body constructed irons in the range, the Pro 245 irons share many of the same features as the Pro 241 and 243 irons. In regards to feel and acoustics, the whole range features a copper underlay which enhances the feel of these grain flow forged heads and Harmonic Impact Technology has been incorporated to match the vibration patterns, in turn producing a solid sound, synonymous more with muscleback irons.

Mizuno Pro Fli-Hi

Mizuno Pro Fli-Hi (Image credit: Mizuno)

The Mizuno Fli-Hi made its way into the bag both Cameron Smith and Adam Scott over the last year or so and so this new model has taken all that was good about that model and has undergone a full chassis redesign, where it has been upgraded to 4335+ Nickel Chromoly for even faster ball speeds.

A multi-thickness, heat treated face is what makes the Pro Fli-Hi iron stand apart from some of the best utility irons. The offset face weld helps create a thinner topline, something the better ball strikers will love, yet it also ensures the weld line is back away from the face, allowing for more flexibility in the face, also helping produce faster ball speeds. The Fli-Hi iron comes finished in the same Black Ion finish we loved before and will no doubt be popular among Tour professionals and club golfers alike.

The new Mizuno Pro iron range and Fli-Hi iron will be available to purchase early in 2024 and we will have full reviews on the individual models when we test them in early January next year, so keep an eye out for those if you are thinking of treating yourself to some new irons in the new year.