Mizuno Pro 223 Iron Review
Joel Tadman gives this exciting new model a try in this Mizuno Pro 223 iron review
The Mizuno Pro 223 provides a gentle refinement of the prior model through a touch more speed while maintaining a soft, stable feel at impact as well as stunning, more streamlined looks that will suit the eye of the better player.
Appealing blend of feel and distance
Surprisingly playable given the compact size
Limited gains over prior model
Mizuno Pro 223 Iron Review
The outgoing Mizuno MP20 MMC iron, the middle model of the range, was by far our favourite of the three when launched because of the blend of feel, forgiveness and distance on offer. Replacing it with something better would be a tough ask, so how does the new Mizuno Pro 223 iron stack up?
The lofts haven’t changed but the looks have - the Pro 223 has been slimmed down although the hitting area looks to have been made slightly longer. It still doesn’t inspire a great deal of confidence, but there’s noticeably more meat behind the ball than on the Mizuno Pro 221 model.
We tested this iron both indoors at Girton Golf Club on the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor and then on the course at Burghley Park Golf Club. It was clear that the Mizuno Pro 223 flights the ball a little higher than the 221 despite the stronger lofts and with a slightly more solid, lively feel.
Performance wise, this iron performed very similarly to the outgoing MP20 MMC iron with the exception of a touch less spin. This is a trend we’ve seen across all three Mizuno Pro models although a different stock shaft may play a part. This comparison with the old model is not necessarily a bad thing given how much we loved the MP20 MMC, but the performance doesn’t appear to have evolved a great deal.
That said, the appeal of this iron hasn’t dwindled. Not only does it look fantastic from every angle, but it satisfies the demand for a blade-like club that provides a little more distance, especially off centre. Some better players might hit this iron further than they want to, which is where a fitting is key to dial in the lofts and shaft model to produce the optimum carry distances for you that won’t effect gapping at either end of the bag.
This iron could best be described as a more compact version of the JPX921 Forged, especially in the short irons, appealing slightly more towards the better player that favours feel and workability over out and out distance.
Left-handers will be pleased too as the Mizuno Pro 223 is available in a full set rather than just a blended set comprising all three models, as was available on the MP20.
