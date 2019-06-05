Meet Emily Braisher, Tyrrell Hatton's girlfriend in this piece.

Who Is Tyrrell Hatton’s Girlfriend?

Tyrrell Hatton has won three times on the European Tour and has quickly become a regular feature of the worlds top-50 golfers in the world. Of late he has made his last six cuts in Major championships and has had a couple of top-10s at the US Open and PGA Championship to boot.

Who has been part of his support team throughout? Well in the piece below we tried to get to know his girlfriend Emily Braisher a little better.

Braisher, born and bred in Buckinghamshire, recently graduated from Nottingham Trent University and has since decided to travel with Hatton around the world.

She has a blog called Wife on Tour in which she writes about her thoughts, feelings and experiences whilst travelling around with Hatton.

Obviously she is not Hatton’s wife, but on her website she claims ‘girlfriend on tour’ didn’t have the same type of ring to it.

She goes on to say; ‘The ‘WAG’ (I hate the stereotype that comes along with that acronym) lifestyle can come across as nothing short of glamour and bliss, but in reality being away from home and living out of a suitcase can be really tough at times.’

She has written blogs on The Masters, the US Open at Erin Hills in 2017 but has struggled to maintain the blog due to her hectic schedule with Tyrrell.

Regardless if you would like to check out her blog go to her website here.

As you can see above, they regularly go and play golf together whether it be hitting balls on the range or some crazy golf.