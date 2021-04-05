Tommy Fleetwood married his wife Clare Craig in December 2017.





Who Is Tommy Fleetwood’s Wife?

Tommy Fleetwood is one of England’s finest players, winning four European Tour titles as well as the 2017 Race to Dubai. He has also come agonisingly close to winning Major titles and produced an immense four points from five matches at the 2018 Ryder Cup.

It hasn’t always been easy for Fleetwood however, at one point dropping down to 188th in the world in 2016 after rising into the top 50 the previous year.

Related: Who Is Tommy Fleetwood’s Caddie?

Thanks to hard work Fleetwood managed to return to form and is now a fixture of the world’s top 15, although he doesn’t just put his improvements down to on-course work.

Who Is Tommy Fleetwood’s Wife?

After winning the Open de France in 2017 he tweeted: “My beautiful, amazing fiancé Clare Craig thank you for everything.”

Clare has played a huge part in Fleetwood’s life working as his manager, Tommy himself credits her for many of his successes.

Before becoming his manager, Clare grew up in Manchester and worked in the sports management business for several years at Hambric Sports Management where she was vice-president for Europe.

She was also a trustee of the Richard Burns Foundation, the charity was created in honour of British rally driver Richard Burns who passed away due to a brain tumour.

Related: Who Is Tommy Fleetwood’s Coach?

Clare had been friends with Burns for several years and even toured with him on rallies as an assistant before his death in 2005.

She has two sons from a previous relationship and one with Fleetwood (Franklin Fleetwood) who was born in September 2017.

Fleetwood pulled out of the British Masters due to his son’s birth.

The pair then got married shortly after in December in the Bahamas.

They live together in Southport, England, where Fleetwood grew up.

Clare attends many of Fleetwood’s tournaments and was seen with him at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai along with their son Franklin.

Related: Tommy Fleetwood What’s In The Bag?