Georgia Hall Announces Engagement To Former DP World Tour Winner

LPGA Tour star Georgia Hall has just announced her engagement to boyfriend Paul Dunne.

This is not your typical golfing relationship though, as Dunne has been Hall's caddie on tour for around six months now.

He is a former DP World Tour winner, where he won the 2017 British Masters, edging out a certain Rory McIlroy by three-shots.

Dunne also held the joint-lead at the 2015 Open Championship at St Andrews while still an amateur, but ended up tailing away to finish T30, on six-under-par.

Hall, the 2018 Ricoh Women's British Open winner at Royal Lytham and St Annes, announced the pair's engagement via Instagram with a picture of her and Dunne, as shown above.

It is unconfirmed how long the pair have been a couple but considering Hall was in a relationship with fellow LPGA golfer Ryann O'Toole this time two years ago, it will be less than two years.

The 29-year-old English star hasn't had an overly successful 2025 by her high standards, having recorded just one top-10 in her ten appearances so far this season, with six missed cuts.

While speaking to the Irish Golfer before the KPMG Women's Irish Open, Hall was full of praise for her partner and said: "He’s done it all in my opinion and I think he’s a great player.

“He’s definitely the best chipper I’ve ever seen in my life. Whenever I have a chip I will ask his opinion on what he would do. I wish he would play it for me!"

Regarding the player-caddie dynamic, she also said: “As long as we don’t argue!"

It's obvious the pressure of their professional relationship is in no way straining their home-life, if anything with this engagement, it seems to have done the opposite.

Hopefully for Hall, it can continue to blossom and her performances can too in-turn, improve too.

Congratulations to the happy couple!