Georgia Hall Announces Engagement To Former DP World Tour Winner
Hall has just recently got engaged to former DP World Tour winner Paul Dunne, who has also been caddying for her recently
LPGA Tour star Georgia Hall has just announced her engagement to boyfriend Paul Dunne.
A post shared by Georgia Hall (@georgiahall23)
A photo posted by on
This is not your typical golfing relationship though, as Dunne has been Hall's caddie on tour for around six months now.
He is a former DP World Tour winner, where he won the 2017 British Masters, edging out a certain Rory McIlroy by three-shots.
Dunne also held the joint-lead at the 2015 Open Championship at St Andrews while still an amateur, but ended up tailing away to finish T30, on six-under-par.
Hall, the 2018 Ricoh Women's British Open winner at Royal Lytham and St Annes, announced the pair's engagement via Instagram with a picture of her and Dunne, as shown above.
It is unconfirmed how long the pair have been a couple but considering Hall was in a relationship with fellow LPGA golfer Ryann O'Toole this time two years ago, it will be less than two years.
The 29-year-old English star hasn't had an overly successful 2025 by her high standards, having recorded just one top-10 in her ten appearances so far this season, with six missed cuts.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
While speaking to the Irish Golfer before the KPMG Women's Irish Open, Hall was full of praise for her partner and said: "He’s done it all in my opinion and I think he’s a great player.
“He’s definitely the best chipper I’ve ever seen in my life. Whenever I have a chip I will ask his opinion on what he would do. I wish he would play it for me!"
Regarding the player-caddie dynamic, she also said: “As long as we don’t argue!"
It's obvious the pressure of their professional relationship is in no way straining their home-life, if anything with this engagement, it seems to have done the opposite.
Hopefully for Hall, it can continue to blossom and her performances can too in-turn, improve too.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
Euan has just finished a BA Sports Journalism degree at the University of Brighton and is currently working with the news team at Golf Monthly. He would love a career in Golf and is looking to expand his journalistic skills while learning from some of the best golf writers in the industry.
His time at university has granted him access to top sporting venues, such as reporting on an England women's football match held at the AMEX stadium and multiple reporting opportunities at racecourses such as Goodwood and Kempton Park.
A keen golfer throughout his childhood, Euan currently plays off a handicap of 13.6 and is a member of the Dyke Golf Club near Brighton, UK. His fondest golfing memory to date would be playing the stunning Faldo and O’Connor Jnr. Courses at Amendoeira Golf Resort.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.