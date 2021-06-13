Get to know Deniz Khazaniuk a little better in this piece.

Who Is Matt Fitzpatrick’s Girlfriend?

Who is the young Englishman currently going out with? Below we have taken a look.

Matt Fitzpatrick is currently going out with Deniz Khazaniuk (sometimes Khazan).

She is an Israeli professional tennis player who competes on the ITF Women’s Circuit. On it she has had 21 singles titles and 14 runner-up finishes.

Her career high rank on the WTA is 200 in singles which she achieved back in 2018, and in doubles her highest rank was 445.

Khazaniuk is currently attending Barry University in Florida and back in May helped the Buccaneers to a fourth straight national championship at the 2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Tennis Tournament. They out-raced the top-ranked UIndy Greyhounds 4-0 to win and Khazaniuk clinched the championship by beating the number one ranked player in the country.

According to her Barry University bio page, she has not lost a match in 2021 in either singles or doubles.

Her father, German Hazniuk (an orthopedist at the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center), and her mother Larissa Khazan (who imports tennis equipment), immigrated to Israel from Ukraine before she was born in the country.

As you can see it appears her surname is a combination of both her parents surnames.

Deniz first made an appearance alongside Fitzpatrick in 2020 after he won the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

In that event Fitzpatrick won by one stroke from Lee Westwood and in the press conference after he acknowledged how helpful his relaxed preparation was in the preceding weeks;

“When the highs are high, we don’t too go too high and when the lows are low, we try not to go too low. I’m going to stand here and be honest; the Masters, I felt my game was nowhere to be seen. I was struggling. Didn’t want to play RSM the following week. Billy and Mike convinced me to. Sort of treat it as a nice week; Denise was with me, my girlfriend, and Billy and Mike, we were all in a house together, tried to make it more relaxed.”

We are yet to confirm when and where the pair actually met and started dating.

