Why I Encourage My Pupils To Play Golf Alone (Even Beginners)

Most often golfers play with other golfers. Let’s face it, that’s what golf is all about, meeting and connecting with like-minded people who enjoy the game. But for those who’ve never played golf with no one, other than the birds in the sky, deer on the ground and the wind whistling in your ears, then you’re missing out.

We often talk about golf as almost a religion. Not something we worship, but more a way of being. Perhaps even a way of surviving. But when you play with other golfers, whether in competition or for fun, I believe golfers miss the bigger picture.

Golf gives us the opportunity to have some well-needed headspace. Ideally uninterrupted. A waltz out to play a quick loop of 6 or 9 holes is absolute gold dust as far as I’m concerned.

Solo golf gives you time to absorb your surroundings. We are often preoccupied with the performance of others that we miss the entire environment we are playing in, such as the beauty of the countryside. When you venture out alone you suddenly have time to take it all in.

(Image credit: Paul Severn)

Golf is ultimately an interrupted walk, but it’s a great way to get some headspace. It’s an opportunity to focus on the game you want to play, not the game you feel you should be playing.

I always advise my pupils to get out on the course on their own, as this gives them space to absorb how they play and make any necessary changes. The best place for improvement is on the golf course and especially without the distraction of others.

Golfers will hit hundreds of balls on the driving range when trying to improve, and when it comes to swing changes, that range time or repetition is vital. But from a confidence angle this is often a waste of time.

If players are trying to build confidence, especially beginners, then seeing loads of great shots on the range is a waste of space. So often I hear the words, “I’m great on the range but on the course I just know it’s going to be a disaster.” The self belief on the course where it counts just isn’t there.

Seeing yourself actually hit those shots on the course is the key to unlocking your confidence on the course. You have to see it to really believe it in the environment you’re performing in.

Playing alone in quieter times allows the opportunity to hit a shot again. Practise from places that have haunted you in the past, and even play a few tee shots on holes that you fear. It’s a chance to erase bad memories and create new positive ones.

When you’re playing without the pressure of a scorecard there isn’t a consequence or scrutinisation from anyone else. You’ll relax and hit those corkers. Then you can begin to create a library of the great shots you’ve hit with each club and dip into this library as part of your pre-shot routine. Use that saved “best 7-iron” feeling as you do a practice swing and visualise it as you walk into your shot.

Hit your least favourite shots (Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

Practise with the clubs you like the least on the course and you’ll start to see them work for you more. You’ll begin to trust them. This beats leaving them in the garage or bag.

Another thing to appreciate when playing solo is the post-shot routine. You don’t often linger after a good shot when you’re in a group of golfers because you’re too busy keeping up with the group in front and ahead of the group behind.

You could hit the shot of your life and if the tee sheet is stacked, you’ll be consumed with how much you need to keep up the pace of play and not how well you’ve just hit a 5-wood off the fairway. Playing alone allows time to give yourself a pat on the back and pocket that magical moment.

So, whatever your ability level, I urge you to give solo golf a go. Make an appointment with yourself on the course and connect with your golf. This is your game. Own it.