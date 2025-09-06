Who Is Adrien Saddier's Caddie?
Adrien Saddier is finding success on the DP World Tour, but who is his caddie? Here are the details
After turning professional in 2013, Frenchman Adrien Saddier enjoyed a significant breakthrough 12 years later with his maiden DP World Tour title.
That came at the prestigious Italian Open, when he beat compatriot Martin Couvra by two. Alongside him for that achievement was caddie Andrea Ginola. Here’s what we know about him.
Ginola was born in January 1992, and if the name sounds familiar, it’s because he’s the son of former Newcastle, Tottenham, Aston Villa and France soccer star David Ginola.
As a result, Andrea spent much of his childhood in England before returning to France at the age of 10 and ultimately heading to the US to study sports management.
David’s soccer background has clearly led to a big interest in the game for Andrea, who regularly posts opinions on soccer on his X account. However, rather than following in the footsteps of his famous dad, Andrea instead opted for a career in caddying.
In recent years, he has begun to establish himself as a bagman on the DP World Tour and worked alongside Alexander Levy for a period, including the 2023 Betfred British Masters.
Eventually, Ginola began caddying for Saddier, and it’s safe to say the pair have barely looked back.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
As well as helping Saddier to his Italian Open triumph at Argentario Golf Club, which included a back nine of 30 in the final round, Ginola was also alongside the star as he led the way with one round to play of the 2025 Irish Open at the K Club.
With Saddier’s career going from strength to strength with Ginola alongside him, the pair appear to have an increasingly bright future in the game.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.