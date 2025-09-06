Who Is Adrien Saddier's Caddie?

After turning professional in 2013, Frenchman Adrien Saddier enjoyed a significant breakthrough 12 years later with his maiden DP World Tour title.

That came at the prestigious Italian Open, when he beat compatriot Martin Couvra by two. Alongside him for that achievement was caddie Andrea Ginola. Here’s what we know about him.

Ginola was born in January 1992, and if the name sounds familiar, it’s because he’s the son of former Newcastle, Tottenham, Aston Villa and France soccer star David Ginola.

As a result, Andrea spent much of his childhood in England before returning to France at the age of 10 and ultimately heading to the US to study sports management.

David’s soccer background has clearly led to a big interest in the game for Andrea, who regularly posts opinions on soccer on his X account. However, rather than following in the footsteps of his famous dad, Andrea instead opted for a career in caddying.

In recent years, he has begun to establish himself as a bagman on the DP World Tour and worked alongside Alexander Levy for a period, including the 2023 Betfred British Masters.

Eventually, Ginola began caddying for Saddier, and it’s safe to say the pair have barely looked back.

As well as helping Saddier to his Italian Open triumph at Argentario Golf Club, which included a back nine of 30 in the final round, Ginola was also alongside the star as he led the way with one round to play of the 2025 Irish Open at the K Club.

Andrea Ginola caddied for Saddier at the 2025 Italian Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Saddier’s career going from strength to strength with Ginola alongside him, the pair appear to have an increasingly bright future in the game.