Emilia Migliaccio Facts: 11 Things To Know About TV Reporter & Talented Amateur

Emilia Migliaccio is not your traditional broadcaster, as she is managed to combine playing in some of golf's biggest events with covering them on TV - sometimes at the same event!

Get to know more about her with our fact about her life and career.

Emilia Migliaccio Facts

1. Emilia Migliaccio was born 24 April 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

2. Migliaccio went to college at Wake Forest and was twice named a 1st team All American.

3. She was part of the Wake Forest team that won the 2023 NCAA D1 Women's Golf National Championship - winning her match 4&2

4. Her mother Ulrika played college golf at Arizona and was a 1992 All American.

5. Migliaccio holds the joint record with five appearances for America in the Arnold Palmer Cup.

6. She also made history at the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach in 2023 by both playing in the tournament and working as an on-course reporter for Golf Channel.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

7. Migliaccio's media work now includes being an on-course reporter and analyst for the NBC Sports broadcast team, along with Golf Channel and PGA Tour Live.

8. She has played in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur five times.

9. She has played in the US Women's Open three times, but not managed to make the cut.

10. Migliaccio played in the 2016 Junior Ryder Cup and the 2017 Junior Solheim Cup.

11. She reached a career-high of 3rd in the Women's World Amateur Golf Ranking back in 2020.