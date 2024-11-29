Emilia Migliaccio Facts: 11 Things To Know About TV Reporter & Talented Amateur
Get to know former college golfing star and now broadcaster Emilia Migliaccio with our facts about her life and career
Emilia Migliaccio is not your traditional broadcaster, as she is managed to combine playing in some of golf's biggest events with covering them on TV - sometimes at the same event!
Get to know more about her with our fact about her life and career.
Emilia Migliaccio Facts
1. Emilia Migliaccio was born 24 April 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
2. Migliaccio went to college at Wake Forest and was twice named a 1st team All American.
3. She was part of the Wake Forest team that won the 2023 NCAA D1 Women's Golf National Championship - winning her match 4&2
4. Her mother Ulrika played college golf at Arizona and was a 1992 All American.
5. Migliaccio holds the joint record with five appearances for America in the Arnold Palmer Cup.
6. She also made history at the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach in 2023 by both playing in the tournament and working as an on-course reporter for Golf Channel.
7. Migliaccio's media work now includes being an on-course reporter and analyst for the NBC Sports broadcast team, along with Golf Channel and PGA Tour Live.
8. She has played in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur five times.
9. She has played in the US Women's Open three times, but not managed to make the cut.
10. Migliaccio played in the 2016 Junior Ryder Cup and the 2017 Junior Solheim Cup.
11. She reached a career-high of 3rd in the Women's World Amateur Golf Ranking back in 2020.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
