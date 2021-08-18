The increase to the AIG Women's Open prize money for 2021 at Carnoustie makes it the largest purse in women's golf

AIG Women’s Open Prize Money 2021

The prize fund for this year’s AIG Women’s Open will increase by $1.3m to $5.8m to become the most lucrative event in women’s golf.

Before this increase in prize money, the US Women’s Open previously offered the largest overall pay-out with $5.5m – and it still offers the winner the most amount of money at $1m.

However, The R&A have announced, alongside title sponsors AIG, that $5.8m is now the prize money, with the winner taking home $870k respectively.

First established in 1976, the Women’s Open didn’t become a Major until 2001.

Carnoustie hosts the 2021 AIG Women’s Open this week, which is the final major of the year and also the final LPGA Tour event before the Solheim Cup.

The AIG Women’s Open’s prize fund will then increase by a further $1m in 2022 to $6.8m, comfortably making it the largest purse out of the five women’s Majors when the tournament heads to Muirfield next year.

This means that the prize fund will have more than doubled from the 2018 Women’s Open, before AIG partnered with The R&A for the Major.

In AIG’s first year as title sponsor in 2019, the AIG Women’s Open prize fund increased to $4.5m, which stayed the same in 2020.

The prize money on offer at the three other women’s Majors are $3.1m at the ANA Inspiration, and $4.5m at both the Women’s PGA Championship and The Evian Championship.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said: “We are absolutely committed to elevating the AIG Women’s Open and enhancing its status as one of golf’s premier championships.

“With our partners at AIG, we are taking action to make change happen and sending out a strong signal that more needs to be done by everyone involved to grow women’s golf.

“It needs greater investment and support from golf bodies, sponsors, the media and fans to help us grow the game’s commercial success and generate the income and revenues necessary to make prize fund growth viable and sustainable.

“We have set a new benchmark for prize money in women’s major championship golf this week and, thanks to AIG, will build on it still further next year.

“We hope this will inspire other events to follow our lead and help us to take a collective leap forward for the women’s game.”

AIG Women’s Open Prize Money 2021

1. $870,000

2. $572,750

3. $414,828

4. $320,356

5. $257,382

6. $210,146

7. $175,507

8. $153,467

9. $137,721

10. $125,124

11. $115,674

12. $107,802

13. $100,874

14. $94,578

15. $88,909

16. $83,871

17. $79,465

18. $75,685

19. $72,537

20. $70,015

21. $67,500

22. $64,978

23. $62,462

24. $59,940

25. $57,737

26. $55,534

27. $53,325

28. $51,122

29. $48,920

30. $47,030

31. $45,140

32. $43,250

33. $41,360

34. $39,470

35. $37,899

36. $36,322

37. $34,751

38. $33,174

39. $31,597

40. $30,339

41. $29,082

42. $27,824

43. $26,560

44. $25,302

45. $24,357

46. $23,412

47. $22,467

48. $21,522

49. $20,577

50. $19,632

51. $19,006

52. $18,374

53. $17,742

54. $17,116

55. $16,484

56. $15,852

57. $15,226

58. $14,594

59. $13,968

60. $13,336

61. $13,023

62. $12,704

63. $12,391

64. $12,078

65. $11,759

66. $11,446

67. $11,133

68. $10,814

69. $10,501

70. $10,189

71. $7,604

72. $7,428

73. $7,252

74. $7,076

75. $6,900

76. $6,725