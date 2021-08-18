The increase to the AIG Women's Open prize money for 2021 at Carnoustie makes it the largest purse in women's golf
AIG Women’s Open Prize Money 2021
The prize fund for this year’s AIG Women’s Open will increase by $1.3m to $5.8m to become the most lucrative event in women’s golf.
Before this increase in prize money, the US Women’s Open previously offered the largest overall pay-out with $5.5m – and it still offers the winner the most amount of money at $1m.
However, The R&A have announced, alongside title sponsors AIG, that $5.8m is now the prize money, with the winner taking home $870k respectively.
First established in 1976, the Women’s Open didn’t become a Major until 2001.
Carnoustie hosts the 2021 AIG Women’s Open this week, which is the final major of the year and also the final LPGA Tour event before the Solheim Cup.
The AIG Women’s Open’s prize fund will then increase by a further $1m in 2022 to $6.8m, comfortably making it the largest purse out of the five women’s Majors when the tournament heads to Muirfield next year.
This means that the prize fund will have more than doubled from the 2018 Women’s Open, before AIG partnered with The R&A for the Major.
In AIG’s first year as title sponsor in 2019, the AIG Women’s Open prize fund increased to $4.5m, which stayed the same in 2020.
The prize money on offer at the three other women’s Majors are $3.1m at the ANA Inspiration, and $4.5m at both the Women’s PGA Championship and The Evian Championship.
Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said: “We are absolutely committed to elevating the AIG Women’s Open and enhancing its status as one of golf’s premier championships.
“With our partners at AIG, we are taking action to make change happen and sending out a strong signal that more needs to be done by everyone involved to grow women’s golf.
“It needs greater investment and support from golf bodies, sponsors, the media and fans to help us grow the game’s commercial success and generate the income and revenues necessary to make prize fund growth viable and sustainable.
“We have set a new benchmark for prize money in women’s major championship golf this week and, thanks to AIG, will build on it still further next year.
“We hope this will inspire other events to follow our lead and help us to take a collective leap forward for the women’s game.”
1. $870,000
2. $572,750
3. $414,828
4. $320,356
5. $257,382
6. $210,146
7. $175,507
8. $153,467
9. $137,721
10. $125,124
11. $115,674
12. $107,802
13. $100,874
14. $94,578
15. $88,909
16. $83,871
17. $79,465
18. $75,685
19. $72,537
20. $70,015
21. $67,500
22. $64,978
23. $62,462
24. $59,940
25. $57,737
26. $55,534
27. $53,325
28. $51,122
29. $48,920
30. $47,030
31. $45,140
32. $43,250
33. $41,360
34. $39,470
35. $37,899
36. $36,322
37. $34,751
38. $33,174
39. $31,597
40. $30,339
41. $29,082
42. $27,824
43. $26,560
44. $25,302
45. $24,357
46. $23,412
47. $22,467
48. $21,522
49. $20,577
50. $19,632
51. $19,006
52. $18,374
53. $17,742
54. $17,116
55. $16,484
56. $15,852
57. $15,226
58. $14,594
59. $13,968
60. $13,336
61. $13,023
62. $12,704
63. $12,391
64. $12,078
65. $11,759
66. $11,446
67. $11,133
68. $10,814
69. $10,501
70. $10,189
71. $7,604
72. $7,428
73. $7,252
74. $7,076
75. $6,900
76. $6,725