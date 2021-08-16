Don't miss a moment of the action from the final Women's Major of 2021.

The final women’s Major of 2021 takes places this week at Carnoustie, the AIG Women’s Open.

After a much disrupted 2020 tournament of which Sophia Popov emerged as a worthy winner, 2021’s event should mostly be back to normal especially in terms of the strength of field.

World number one Nelly Korda is in action after winning Olympic Gold and many of the South Korean players who missed out in 2020, are back – players like former world number one Jin Young Ko and Sei Young Kim.

Importantly the tournament is the final week of play before the Solheim Cup teams are finalised so European and American players will be looking for good results to ensure their participation.

Carnoustie always produces a good golf tournament so make sure you miss none of the action with the broadcast details below.

Additionally we believe the AIG Women’s Open will be available for free on the Sky Sports YouTube channel this week for live morning and afternoon sessions across all four days play.

Live golf tournaments are rarely broadcast via YouTube so this is a rare initiative to take full advantage of during the final women’s Major of 2021.

Golf coverage in the US is usually split between NBC and its Golf Channel offshoot but this week just the Golf Channel will televise the action.

In the UK, Sky Sports is the best place to go to make sure you miss none of the action this week and during every tournament on the PGA Tour and European Tour as well.

Alternatively the Sky Sports YouTube channel will also be broadcasting live golf from the event via the channel too which is a fantastic way to watch the golf without a subscription.

AIG Women’s Open Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch LPGA Tour golf in 2021 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home. So if, say, you’re from the UK but find yourself abroad this week, you can use a VPN to tune back in to that free Sky coverage.

AIG Women’s Open Live Stream: How to watch from the US

Live TV Coverage is on the Golf Channel

NBC’s Golf Channel will televise the majority of the golf this week.

You can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV.

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial.

While fuboTV also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.

AIG Women’s Open Live Stream: How to watch from the UK

Live TV Coverage of all four rounds on Sky Sports (Timings BST subject to change)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise seven hours worth of action every day during the tournament.

At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

If you want more than just Sport though, new customers can get a combination of Sky TV and Sky Sports for just £43 a month (£7 off), and Sky Cinema included in that bundle for £50 as well (£11 off).

Sky TV and Sky Cinema have all the TV shows and movies you could want so if you love either of those genres, Sky has got you covered.

Additionally the BBC will be showing highlights of all four days play. The first three days highlight shows will start at 22.00 and the final days play show will start at 21.00 on BBC Red Button One.

Women’s Open Live Stream: How to watch from Canada

Live TV Coverage is on Golf Channel Canada and TSN this week (Timings Eastern subject to change)

The tournament will have coverage on Golf Channel Canada and TSN – You can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a month.

TSN’s complete golf broadcast schedule can be found at TSN.ca/Golf.

TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can stream all of the action online at TSN.ca or through the TSN app.

Otherwise, a GOLFTV pass can be bought in Canada from $9.99 a month and it’s a great one-stop-shop for golf fans who don’t want the hassle of wondering who’s showing the next big tournament – or having to flit between networks during one.

Just remember that if you’re abroad and can normally access golf coverage in your home country, you can use a VPN to tap into your usual service.

AIG Women’s Open Live Stream: How to watch from Australia

Live TV Coverage of all four rounds are on Fox Sports that can be viewed with a Kayo Sports subscription (Timings AEDT subject to change)

As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the LPGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the Major Championship here, it has all the PGA Tour, European Tour events and the Majors.

It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It’s also fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you’re splitting the cost of the subscription. There’s even a free 14-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their LPGA Tour live stream of choice.

