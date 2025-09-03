The 9 Most Underappreciated Golf Products

It's always the driver or the putter that gets the credit for a really good round. Some of the most important golf products that we carry in our bag - or at least we should do - rarely get a mention.

Maybe it's because not all of these products are essential - certainly not in the same way as a driver is; or maybe it's simply because they're generally not very exciting purchases (except golf sunnies).

Theses products will be underestimated no more. It's time to praise those items of golf equipment that also play a very important role on the golf course.

THE CHIPPER

Golf Monthly's Joel Tadman tests the Odyssey Chipper (Image credit: Future)

It's a shame that there's such a stigma surrounding golf chippers. We've tested a quite a few different models recently and although it encourages a one-dimensional short game, these clubs can work wonders for those players (yippy chippers) who really struggle around the greens.

Any club that helps club golfers to shoot lower scores and get more enjoyment out of the game deserves high praise.

GOLF BRUSH

A golf brush is an essential piece of kit (Image credit: Getty Images)

True, it’s not the most exciting golf product you’ll ever buy - but it is an essential.

How many golfers actually carry a golf brush, though? Everyone should have one attached to the bag.

Just look at the tour pros - near enough every shot is followed by a good scrub of the grooves (often the caddie's job, of course).

Mud and grit in the grooves affects the club's performance, and using a golf tee for cleaning purposes in nowhere near as efficient.

GOLF TOWEL

A good golf towel fulfils a number of essential jobs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Have you ever got halfway down the 1st hole and realized you've forgotten your towel? What an awful feeling, right?

Forgetting to wet your golf towel before playing is a big error, too, because a damp towel is essential for keeping your clubs and ball nice and clean.

There are also times, especially in the winter, when you'll need to wipe your shoes so you don't make a mess of the spike bar.

GOLF GLOVES

A fresh golf glove can make a huge difference (Image credit: Jess Ratcliffe)

You only have to look around you on the tee to realize golf gloves are generally underappreciated items of golf gear.

There will always be at least one player in your fourball whose gloves look like they have been worn for several years.

Winter golf gloves are not valued enough, either. Get a grip, people. Seriously, you're not helping yourselves.

SHARPIE PEN

Players use sharpie pens to mark a line on the golf ball (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's surely only a matter of time before a tour player pays tribute to their Sharpie pen after a faultless performance on the greens.

Not only is the Sharpie the go-to pen for marking golf balls for identification purposes, using one to draw a line on the ball helps players hole more putts.

Often it's the putter that gets all the credit, or the putting coach. Let's not forget the role of the Sharpie pen!

YELLOW GOLF BALLS

Yellow golf balls are generally easier to find in the rough (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is another product that carries a bit of a stigma. Playing with a yellow golf ball, says: 'I'm using this ball because it's easier to find.'

Well, they are, most of the time. I wonder how many tour players would use one if they didn't have ball spotters keeping an eye out for their stray drives.

You have three minutes to search for your golf ball, and playing with a yellow ball might be the difference between locating it within that timeframe or incurring a penalty stroke.

BASE LAYER

For all the different layering options golfers have, there's nothing better at keeping you warm than a base layer

The golf base layer might just be the most underappreciated item of golf clothing, certainly in terms of winter golf apparel.

There's surely no better garment at keeping you warm in blisteringly cold conditions. You can put four layers on and still get cold if one of them isn't a base layer.

GOLF SUNGLASSES

Golf sunglasses have health and performance benefits (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Manufacturers have spent a lot of time improving the quality of golf sunglasses, and designing crossover shades that work both on and off the golf course.

The number one benefit concerns our health. Sunglasses provide important protection from the sun's rays, plus they can help reduce the symptoms associated with hay fever.

Golf-wise, they make it easier for us to track the ball and can even help us to get a clearer read on the greens.

WATERPROOF GOLF SHORTS

Waterproof or water repellent shorts can be a very useful item of clothing (Image credit: Future)

Granted, it's a rather niche item of golf clothing (why not wear waterproof golf trousers if rain is forecast)?

However, there are times when it's warm and showery when wearing trousers can be rather uncomfortable.

In this situation, it's the golfer wearing waterproof golf shots who is smiling. What a purchase.