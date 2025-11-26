Diary Of A Secret Club Golfer: I Think Discarding Dress Codes Is A Big Mistake – We Have To Maintain Standards

Few topics in the club world elicit as much debate as dress codes, especially with golf trying to promote inclusivity and market itself as an appealing option for youngsters who need little excuse to look elsewhere.

The World Handicap System, slow play and the cost of golf are the obvious contenders for the ‘most-discussed topic’ winner, but dress codes is definitely in the conversation (excuse the pun).

It’s a tricky one, because while most people recognise the need for evolution and modernisation, history, traditions and idiosyncrasies help to give golf its identity. Acknowledging the former while respecting the latter is a difficult balancing act.

Some golf clubs and facilities have eschewed tradition when it comes to dress codes, though, and it’s a movement that’s seemingly gaining more and more traction.

As examples, The Bristol Golf Club removed its dress code last year and GM Top 50 Coach Anders Mankert’s Leicester Golf Centre encourages patrons to wear whatever they want.

Even if you disagree, there is logic to it. Golf is undoubtedly seen as stuffy and stuck in its ways and doing something to dispel that notion creates a point of difference and a promotional narrative. And, whether you like it or not, fashion tastes have shifted and youngsters don’t like being told what to wear.

We do't have to go back to the days of plus-fours and long socks (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Golf Monthly ran a junior golf survey and one of the key findings related to fashion and clothing. One of the questions was: ‘Do you think non-golf-playing friends would give golf a go if they could wear what they wanted on the course?’ Some 26 juniors answered ‘yes’ or ‘strong yes’, so it’s clear dress codes do present a barrier to participation.

“People think golf is really uncool, mainly due to the clothes you have to wear,” said one reply. “All my friends at school think it’s weird that you have to wear a shirt and smart trousers and hats aren’t allowed in the clubhouse. They say golf is for old people,” read another.

Golf has a habit of not paying youngsters much attention, so in many ways it’s pleasing to see some clubs making an effort to understand modern tastes and act accordingly.

A couple of weeks ago, GM editor Neil Tappin penned an article pondering whether abandoning dress codes is the way to go after he was called out for wearing an unsanctioned colour of sock (which, I agree, is ridiculous).

“My hunch is that if we removed dress codes entirely tomorrow, the majority of golfers would neither notice nor change the way they dress,” he said.

I tend to agree with him on that, and such a move could make the game more enticing to newcomers, youngsters or those who are considering it as a new hobby, particularly if they’re fashion-conscious or keen to express themselves sartorially. I also highly doubt established golfers would turn their back on the game in protest.

However, I don’t think it’s the direction we should be going in.

Hoodies are now accepted golf attire (Image credit: Getty Images)

Where does it end?

To be clear, I don’t particularly care what people wear – it doesn’t impact me or my enjoyment of the sport. It’s more what removing dress codes represents.

Standards are on the slide in many areas of life and I don’t believe adhering to certain aesthetic principles – which are often broad enough in scope to afford plenty of personality, colour and pizzazz – is asking too much.

If someone is so adamant they must be allowed to wear jeans, leggings or football shirts to even consider getting involved then perhaps golf isn’t for them. I’m not sure we should be compromising standards to chase people who show no interest in respecting the game’s customs.

Of course, these can be adapted and relaxed, but, for me, completely disregarding dress codes doesn’t pay sufficient homage to the history and traditions of the sport.

Owners of golf facilities are welcome to do what they want, though, and I understand why many have made this move – modern society is increasingly self-centred and the individual is seen as more important than the collective. People don’t like to be told what to do or how to act.

But the ideals of golf are incongruous with this way of thinking. It’s a sport that places the highest value on etiquette, respect for others and respect for the rules. This should remain sacrosanct and we shouldn’t dumb things down to get a few more people through the door.

Clearly it’s important to encourage and attract the next generation, but we can’t cast aside all principles in doing so. Otherwise, where does it end?

Have a view? Leave your comments in the box below