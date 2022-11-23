Our Women's Golf Editor Reveals The Christmas Golf Gifts That Women Actually Want
It's never easy knowing what to buy a female golfer, but our Women's Editor and contributors have some good ideas
Best Women's Golf Gifts - some gift inspiration for Christmas Day
We’ve all been there… you unwrap a Christmas gift in front of a well-meaning friend or family member who knows that you play golf, but does not have a deep understanding of the game or what you would really like, so a gimmicky golf gift will often be a disappointment. Of course, it’s the thought that counts, so without wanting to hurt anyone’s feelings, you force a big fake smile and really hope that no one notices your true feelings!
For that reason, here are some gift ideas that myself and contributors Katie Dawkins and Carly Frost believe are worth adding to your Christmas wish list, or you might want to treat one of your golf-mad friends and family.
Alison Root Recommends
Duca del Cosma Women’s Designer Pro Golf Glove
Duca del Cosma is not a brand that you might think of when purchasing a golf glove, but they have introduced a selection of comfortable, high-quality leather gloves that come in white with three different contrasting colors, or you might want an all-over zebra or giraffe print to bring out the animal in someone!
Puma Ladies Pounce 2.0 Low Cut Golf Socks
Socks might not be the most exciting gift but, in my opinion, you can never have enough pairs! I like Puma’s Pounce Low Cut socks, as they are really nicely cushioned and, unlike an annoying issue with some socks, they don’t slip down. They are good value too, with three white pairs in a pack that are trimmed with three different colors.
adidas Pompom Beanie
A golf hat is a fantastic Christmas gift and it might just be the savior to a more pleasurable round of winter golf. The Pompom Beanie from adidas, with a quilted design, will protect your head and ears from the cold, with its itch-free fleece lining providing an extra layer of warmth. The good thing is that generally one size fits all.
Ping Dot Neckwarmer
There is nothing worse than feeling cold on the golf course so, as well as a hat, I love to wear a neck warmer and Ping has a great one which is reversible – a dot pattern on one side and plain navy on the other. It is fleece-lined, super cosy and you can pull it over your face if required in extreme conditions.
Katie Dawkins Recommends
Imagine having a sports masseuse in your golf bag that is on hand to warm you up and eliminate tension from your post-round muscles. The Theragun Mini is certainly an amazing item and the percussive action really helps alleviate pain and actually can improve performance. Following the app that accompanies the device, there’s plenty of sport and injury specific warm ups for you to try.
- Read our full Therabody Theragun Mini Review
In a bid to be more sustainable and do away with the battery-operated trolley, one of the new Eze Glide push trolleys will definitely make my Christmas list. Pushing it up the hills will work a bit of Christmas pudding off, although, the latest models literally glide so you might need to run between shots to feel the benefit.
- Read our full Longridge Eze Glide Smart Fold Push Trolley Review
Under Armour Women’s ColdGear Authentics Mock Neck
You can’t go wrong with a base layer from Under Armour and the ladies authentic mock neck, which comes in black or white, is my winter wardrobe staple. It has a dual layer fabric and, along with the mock neck, it keeps you warm, but there is also enough stretch so you can comfortably swing the golf club.
Carly Frost Recommends
Titleist Custom Golf Balls
Many of the top manufacturers offer this service, including Titleist, who produce a lovely Christmas tree emblem with your name stamped below. It’s a special touch and it always amuses me when a club member returns a lost ball to me that they find months later!
SurprizeShop Christmas Tree Golf Ball Marker
These are great novelty stocking fillers and perfect for secret Santa gifts or the Christmas ‘Bring and Win’ competition at your club. There is plenty of models available and I absolutely love the fun selection from SurprizeShop.
FootJoy Customizable Women’s Golf Shoes
A little more indulgent but a really special gift. Check-out the options available on the FootJoy MyJoys website - along with color choices, lace options and style, you can add a name, logo or emblem. Obviously make sure you know the shoe size of the person you are buying them for, as you can’t send them back!
Whatever your budget, there is an array of golf gifts that will appeal to everyone, so I hope we have given you some ideas to make your Christmas (and others) one to remember!