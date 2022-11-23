Our Women's Golf Editor Reveals The Christmas Golf Gifts That Women Actually Want

It's never easy knowing what to buy a female golfer, but our Women's Editor and contributors have some good ideas

Alison Root and Katie Dawkins discuss golf
Alison Root
By Alison Root
published
Contributions from
Carly Frost, Katie Dawkins

Best Women's Golf Gifts - some gift inspiration for Christmas Day

We’ve all been there… you unwrap a Christmas gift in front of a well-meaning friend or family member who knows that you play golf, but does not have a deep understanding of the game or what you would really like, so a gimmicky golf gift will often be a disappointment. Of course, it’s the thought that counts, so without wanting to hurt anyone’s feelings, you force a big fake smile and really hope that no one notices your true feelings!

For that reason, here are some gift ideas that myself and contributors Katie Dawkins and Carly Frost believe are worth adding to your Christmas wish list, or you might want to treat one of your golf-mad friends and family.

We also have been searching the net for the Best Black Friday Golf Deals make sure to check them out for some great bargains.

Alison Root Recommends

An array of Duca del Cosma Women’s Designer Pro Golf Gloves

Duca del Cosma Women’s Designer Pro Golf Glove

Specifications

Material: Cabretta Leather
Sizes: S-L
Colors: 5

Reasons to buy

+
Plenty of style and color options
+
Super comfortable 

Reasons to avoid

-
Slightly pricy for a golf glove

Duca del Cosma is not a brand that you might think of when purchasing a golf glove, but they have introduced a selection of comfortable, high-quality leather gloves that come in white with three different contrasting colors, or you might want an all-over zebra or giraffe print to bring out the animal in someone!

An array of Puma Ladies Pounce 2.0 Low Cut Golf Socks

Puma Ladies Pounce 2.0 Low Cut Golf Socks

Specifications

Sizes: 4-7
Colors : 3

Reasons to buy

+
Comfortable and cushioned
+
Do not slip when in use on the course

Reasons to avoid

-
Limited sizing

Socks might not be the most exciting gift but, in my opinion, you can never have enough pairs! I like Puma’s Pounce Low Cut socks, as they are really nicely cushioned and, unlike an annoying issue with some socks, they don’t slip down. They are good value too, with three white pairs in a pack that are trimmed with three different colors.

The adidas Pompom Beanie

adidas Pompom Beanie

Specifications

Sizes: One size fits all
Colors: 3

Reasons to buy

+
Superb heat control qualities
+
Soft, comfortable design

Reasons to avoid

-
Limited colors

A golf hat is a fantastic Christmas gift and it might just be the savior to a more pleasurable round of winter golf. The Pompom Beanie from adidas, with a quilted design, will protect your head and ears from the cold, with its itch-free fleece lining providing an extra layer of warmth. The good thing is that generally one size fits all.

The Ping Dot Neckwarmer

Ping Dot Neckwarmer

Specifications

Colors: 2 (Reversible)

Reasons to buy

+
Reversible design means 2-in-1
+
Performs superbly in harsh conditions

Reasons to avoid

-
Ping spotted design won't be to everyone's taste

There is nothing worse than feeling cold on the golf course so, as well as a hat, I love to wear a neck warmer and Ping has a great one which is reversible – a dot pattern on one side and plain navy on the other. It is fleece-lined, super cosy and you can pull it over your face if required in extreme conditions.

Katie Dawkins Recommends

The Theragun Mini massage gun

Therabody Theragun Mini

Reasons to buy

+
Compact and easy to transport 
+
Two year warranty gives peace of mind

Reasons to avoid

-
Not as powerful as larger massage guns

Imagine having a sports masseuse in your golf bag that is on hand to warm you up and eliminate tension from your post-round muscles. The Theragun Mini is certainly an amazing item and the percussive action really helps alleviate pain and actually can improve performance. Following the app that accompanies the device, there’s plenty of sport and injury specific warm ups for you to try. 

This is one cool cat of a push trolley

Longridge Eze Glide Smart Fold Push Trolley

Reasons to buy

+
Easy to assemble and super lightweight 
+
Excellent value for money

Reasons to avoid

-
Not as compact when folded as others on the market

In a bid to be more sustainable and do away with the battery-operated trolley, one of the new Eze Glide push trolleys will definitely make my Christmas list. Pushing it up the hills will work a bit of Christmas pudding off, although, the latest models literally glide so you might need to run between shots to feel the benefit.

The Under Armour Women’s ColdGear Authentics Mock Neck

Under Armour Women’s ColdGear Authentics Mock Neck

Specifications

Colors : 2
Sizes: XS - XL

Reasons to buy

+
Material keeps you warm in the harshest conditions
+
Stretch fabric won't hinder your swing

Reasons to avoid

-
Only two colors available

You can’t go wrong with a base layer from Under Armour and the ladies authentic mock neck, which comes in black or white, is my winter wardrobe staple. It has a dual layer fabric and, along with the mock neck, it keeps you warm, but there is also enough stretch so you can comfortably swing the golf club.

Carly Frost Recommends

The Titleist Custom Golf Balls

Titleist Custom Golf Balls

Specifications

Golf Ball Options: Multiple

Reasons to buy

+
Variety of golf ball models available
+
Multiple personalised options

Reasons to avoid

-
Personalisation may not be everyone's taste

Many of the top manufacturers offer this service, including Titleist, who produce a lovely Christmas tree emblem with your name stamped below. It’s a special touch and it always amuses me when a club member returns a lost ball to me that they find months later!

The Christmas Tree Golf Ball Marker

SurprizeShop Christmas Tree Golf Ball Marker

Specifications

Models: Multiple

Reasons to buy

+
Great stocking fillers
+
Many versions available

Reasons to avoid

-
Designs won't appeal to all

These are great novelty stocking fillers and perfect for secret Santa gifts or the Christmas ‘Bring and Win’ competition at your club. There is plenty of models available and I absolutely love the fun selection from SurprizeShop.

FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon Shoes, footjoy golf shoes on background

FootJoy Customizable Women’s Golf Shoes

Specifications

Models: 5

Reasons to buy

+
Plenty of shoes to pick from
+
Personalisation options accommodate to a variety of tastes 

Reasons to avoid

-
Personalisation increases the price

A little more indulgent but a really special gift. Check-out the options available on the FootJoy MyJoys website - along with color choices, lace options and style, you can add a name, logo or emblem. Obviously make sure you know the shoe size of the person you are buying them for, as you can’t send them back!

Whatever your budget, there is an array of golf gifts that will appeal to everyone, so I hope we have given you some ideas to make your Christmas (and others) one to remember!