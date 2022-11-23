Our Women's Golf Editor Reveals The Christmas Golf Gifts That Women Actually Want

Best Women's Golf Gifts - some gift inspiration for Christmas Day

We’ve all been there… you unwrap a Christmas gift in front of a well-meaning friend or family member who knows that you play golf, but does not have a deep understanding of the game or what you would really like, so a gimmicky golf gift will often be a disappointment. Of course, it’s the thought that counts, so without wanting to hurt anyone’s feelings, you force a big fake smile and really hope that no one notices your true feelings!

For that reason, here are some gift ideas that myself and contributors Katie Dawkins and Carly Frost believe are worth adding to your Christmas wish list, or you might want to treat one of your golf-mad friends and family.

We also have been searching the net for the Best Black Friday Golf Deals make sure to check them out for some great bargains.

Alison Root Recommends

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Duca del Cosma Women’s Designer Pro Golf Glove Specifications Material: Cabretta Leather Sizes: S-L Colors: 5 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Plenty of style and color options + Super comfortable Reasons to avoid - Slightly pricy for a golf glove

Duca del Cosma is not a brand that you might think of when purchasing a golf glove, but they have introduced a selection of comfortable, high-quality leather gloves that come in white with three different contrasting colors, or you might want an all-over zebra or giraffe print to bring out the animal in someone!

(Image credit: Golf Shoes)

Puma Ladies Pounce 2.0 Low Cut Golf Socks Specifications Sizes: 4-7 Colors : 3 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Comfortable and cushioned + Do not slip when in use on the course Reasons to avoid - Limited sizing

Socks might not be the most exciting gift but, in my opinion, you can never have enough pairs! I like Puma’s Pounce Low Cut socks, as they are really nicely cushioned and, unlike an annoying issue with some socks, they don’t slip down. They are good value too, with three white pairs in a pack that are trimmed with three different colors.

(Image credit: adidas)

adidas Pompom Beanie Specifications Sizes: One size fits all Colors: 3 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Superb heat control qualities + Soft, comfortable design Reasons to avoid - Limited colors

A golf hat is a fantastic Christmas gift and it might just be the savior to a more pleasurable round of winter golf. The Pompom Beanie from adidas, with a quilted design, will protect your head and ears from the cold, with its itch-free fleece lining providing an extra layer of warmth. The good thing is that generally one size fits all.

(Image credit: Ping)

Ping Dot Neckwarmer Specifications Colors: 2 (Reversible) Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Reversible design means 2-in-1 + Performs superbly in harsh conditions Reasons to avoid - Ping spotted design won't be to everyone's taste

There is nothing worse than feeling cold on the golf course so, as well as a hat, I love to wear a neck warmer and Ping has a great one which is reversible – a dot pattern on one side and plain navy on the other. It is fleece-lined, super cosy and you can pull it over your face if required in extreme conditions.

Katie Dawkins Recommends

(Image credit: Theragun)

Imagine having a sports masseuse in your golf bag that is on hand to warm you up and eliminate tension from your post-round muscles. The Theragun Mini is certainly an amazing item and the percussive action really helps alleviate pain and actually can improve performance. Following the app that accompanies the device, there’s plenty of sport and injury specific warm ups for you to try.

Read our full Therabody Theragun Mini Review

(Image credit: Future)

Longridge Eze Glide Smart Fold Push Trolley Today's Best Deals $80.58 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Easy to assemble and super lightweight + Excellent value for money Reasons to avoid - Not as compact when folded as others on the market

In a bid to be more sustainable and do away with the battery-operated trolley, one of the new Eze Glide push trolleys will definitely make my Christmas list. Pushing it up the hills will work a bit of Christmas pudding off, although, the latest models literally glide so you might need to run between shots to feel the benefit.

Read our full Longridge Eze Glide Smart Fold Push Trolley Review

(Image credit: Amazon)

Under Armour Women’s ColdGear Authentics Mock Neck Specifications Colors : 2 Sizes: XS - XL Today's Best Deals $23.88 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $38.50 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $55 (opens in new tab) at Under Armour US (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Material keeps you warm in the harshest conditions + Stretch fabric won't hinder your swing Reasons to avoid - Only two colors available

You can’t go wrong with a base layer from Under Armour and the ladies authentic mock neck, which comes in black or white, is my winter wardrobe staple. It has a dual layer fabric and, along with the mock neck, it keeps you warm, but there is also enough stretch so you can comfortably swing the golf club.

Carly Frost Recommends

(Image credit: Titleist)

Titleist Custom Golf Balls Specifications Golf Ball Options: Multiple Today's Best Deals $74.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Variety of golf ball models available + Multiple personalised options Reasons to avoid - Personalisation may not be everyone's taste

Many of the top manufacturers offer this service, including Titleist, who produce a lovely Christmas tree emblem with your name stamped below. It’s a special touch and it always amuses me when a club member returns a lost ball to me that they find months later!

(Image credit: Surpizeshop)

SurprizeShop Christmas Tree Golf Ball Marker Specifications Models: Multiple Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great stocking fillers + Many versions available Reasons to avoid - Designs won't appeal to all

These are great novelty stocking fillers and perfect for secret Santa gifts or the Christmas ‘Bring and Win’ competition at your club. There is plenty of models available and I absolutely love the fun selection from SurprizeShop.

(Image credit: FootJoy)

Specifications Models: 5 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Plenty of shoes to pick from + Personalisation options accommodate to a variety of tastes Reasons to avoid - Personalisation increases the price

A little more indulgent but a really special gift. Check-out the options available on the FootJoy MyJoys website - along with color choices, lace options and style, you can add a name, logo or emblem. Obviously make sure you know the shoe size of the person you are buying them for, as you can’t send them back!

Whatever your budget, there is an array of golf gifts that will appeal to everyone, so I hope we have given you some ideas to make your Christmas (and others) one to remember!