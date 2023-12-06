Winter Has Arrived! Grab Some Of These Superb Waterproof Jackets With Up To 38% Off

If you live in the UK, you will know how bad the months of November - March are for us golfers. Not only are the courses sometimes shut, but the wind, rain and even snow is enough to turn anyone off from venturing outside.

However, if you are lucky enough to get out on to the course, you better wrap up in some warm and waterproof gear... that temperature gauge will be struggling to get out of single figures and you don't want to be soaked to the skin! Consequently, it's worth investing in some of the best golf waterproofs, or even of the best golf rain jackets.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

The problem lies in which model, though. Admittedly, waterproof jackets do tend to be a bit pricier, but not only can they be worn on the course but also off it. This makes them a very versatile option and one where you can really use them to the best of their abilities.

Whether you are tackling the course in the winter months, taking the dog out for a walk, or making your way to the pub, a waterproof jacket can be used for pretty much anything, not just golf.

Galvin Green Abe Waterproof Golf Jacket | 31% off at American Golf

Was £289 Now £199 Galvin Green is one of the most recognized brands when it comes to waterproof golf jackets, with their Abe model featuring the Gore-Tex non-stretch waterproof fabric that we are accustomed to seeing within their models. Currently, the Abe is available with £90 off and is 100% waterproof and windproof.

We begin with two Galvin Green models, which are available with up to 38% off in the run-up to Christmas. The brand make some of the best golf waterproofs on the market and, for under £200, this offers excellent value.

Both are super stylish, so can be worn off the course as well as on it, with Galvin Green's Gore-Tex technology used in a number of their models to much success! If you are after a waterproof jacket that will last the test of time, there are not many better options out there.

FootJoy Hybrid Insulated Jacket | 16% off at Amazon

Was £114.95 Now £95.95 It might not be quite as versatile as either a waterproof jacket or a mid-layer, but if you regularly play on cold days, the FootJoy Hybrid Insulated Jacket could become a valuable part of your golfing wardrobe, with its front-pocket design a helpful addition for cold hands. Read our full FootJoy Hybrid Insulated Jacket Review

FootJoy and adidas are known for producing some of the best golf shoes on the market, but the brands know a thing or two when it comes to waterproof apparel, with their products regularly featuring in our best golf rain gear and best golf rain pants guides.

Worn by a number of professionals on both the PGA, DP World and LPGA Tour circuits, you know what you are going to get with them and that is excellent, reliable performance.

FootJoy HydroLite Jacket | 29% off at Clubhouse Golf

Was £169.99 Now £119.99 Building on the success of its predecessor, FootJoy has smashed it out the park with its new HydroLite Jacket - in the market of lightweight golf waterproofs, you won’t find anything better and, with a 29% discount and various color options, it's an absolute steal at this price! Read our full FootJoy HydroLite Jacket Review

J.Lindeberg Theo Rain Golf Jacket | 28% off at American Golf

Was £250 Now £179.99 J.Lindeberg make some of the best designer golf clothing on the market with their Theo Jacket featuring a smart white trim throughout. Constructed with a Schoeller waterproof and breathable performance fabric, it has plenty of adjustability via Velcro side straps at the waist and a bottom drawstring.

Sunderland Matterhorn Waterproof Golf Jacket | 15% off at Clubhouse Golf

Was £129.99 Now £109.99 Having previously tested Sunderland apparel, we know that they are excellent at keeping heat in when out on the golf course. In the case of the Matterhorn, you get an item that is fully waterproof and has excellent stretch capabilities that won't affect your freedom of movement. It's also available in multiple colorways too.

The final three models we have selected provide a range of style and comfort, with all available in a range of colorways and designer looks. What's more, their lightweight feel means they can work well as layering options in the winter conditions.