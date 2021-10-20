In this FootJoy HydroLite jacket review, we put this lightweight jacket through its paces to find out how it fits, feels and performs on the golf course

FootJoy HydroLite Jacket Review

In the world of marginal gains, being equipped with a waterproof that enables you to play your best can be the difference between winning and losing, whatever the level. That’s why I was keen to review the new FootJoy HydroLite Jacket from the brand’s 2021 HydroSeries range.

How tall am I/what is my build?

I’m a little over 6’3in and am of a slim build – a nightmare shape for fitting into some of the best golf tops.

What do I normally wear? Does it come up big/small?

I always order a size medium and hope for the best. In certain brands I need to go large but then the width is compromised. When it comes to FootJoy, however, medium is usually a good fit, and the HydroLite was no exception. For everyone else, it’s available in S-XXXL.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

Outstandingly. As the name suggests, it’s very light and that allows for total freedom of movement. It feels no more cumbersome than wearing a golf polo shirt – a lightweight one at that.

On-off is also incredibly easy because it’s a full-zip jacket and comes without loose fabric or mesh on the inside. It’s just one high-quality feeling material that slid over whatever I was wearing underneath with ease.

Most importantly, it kept me completely dry, even when caught in an annoyingly long shower.

There is one negative worth mentioning – such lightweight construction does come at a cost. While this is perfect for wet and warm conditions, you’ll need to layer up underneath in the true cold of winter, which kind of defeats the purpose of this particular jacket.

When the temperature drops, I would recommend an alternative like the FootJoy HydroTour Jacket or adding one of the best golf jumpers underneath.

Any extra details you noticed?

It’s hard to miss but I liked the marble effect chest panel. From the five colour options, this features on the black and navy editions and shows FootJoy isn’t afraid to test the fashion waters.

The collar has the corners taken off so as to not irritate your skin at the neck, which is especially important when stood over the ball on a crucial shot.

Can you wear it off the course?

Absolutely. Whether I would or not is another matter, but I’ve had no issue frequenting a clubhouse post-round. In a social setting away from a golf club, I probably wouldn’t choose to wear it but that’s not because it isn’t fit to fulfil that role.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

As it’s still a new addition to the wardrobe, I haven’t had to run it through the machine yet. However, according to the in-jacket inscription, the HydroLite is suitable for a cold wash and a low tumble dry.

It also says not to iron it, and I can’t imagine that would be required.