Sunderland Technical Padded Jacket Review
How did the Sunderland Technical Padded Jacket perform out on the course?
A heat insulating jacket that remains lightweight, breathable and stylish, this jacket ticks all the boxes from a practicality perspective. But for the size running slightly smaller than expected, this jacket ranks among the very top in this bracket.
-
+
Heat insulating
-
+
Lightweight
-
+
Breathable
-
+
Stylish colour designs
-
+
Shower and wind proof
-
+
Cost
-
-
Runs slightly small to size
One of the best things about golf is that it is played all year round. One minute, we're wearing shorts and a polo shirt and the next, there aren't enough layers in the world to keep the cold at bay. When it comes to the latter, enter the Sunderland Technical Padded Jacket.
So often golfers are forced to chose between warmth and comfort when playing in colder temperatures. Less layers means more movability but it can also make for a cold and miserable round. Thankfully, Sunderland have us covered with this jacket.
I have tested this jacket on no less than ten separate occasions and each time it has surpassed my expectation. This is a padded jacket with a heat insulating quilted inner layer that offers exceptional warmth; so much so, I had to remove layers from underneath (which is something I have never done when playing in colder temperatures). It also has a high collar and chin guard to prevent the cold breeze entering.
The temperature in the UK at this time of year has meant that I haven't quite managed to test it in freezing temperatures but I have worn it during early morning and late night walks when temperatures are at their coolest and can confidently report that it performs. The temperatures in which I tested this jacket range between 3 and 6 degrees Celsius.
Although warm, the jacket remains remarkably lightweight that makes swinging a golf club effortless. It is also rain and shower proof so you have added confidence knowing you don't have to worry about switching it out for a different jacket when the rain showers do come. I would be hesitant to wear it during persistent and heavy rainfall as it is not fully waterproof but it does offer suitable protection.
The practicality doesn't stop there as the jacket also boasts three useful pockets; one either side towards the hip and another on the chest. These are very handy for storage without impacting freedom of movement and also offer the same shower proof protection; meaning you can keep your glove dry in between shots should you wish.
As we've established, this jacket is extremely practical and will be an essential item for me in the winter but it is also stylish. Gone are the days of having to chose between the two!
There are six different colour options to chose from, each offering something unique. Not only is it suitable for the golf course but it wouldn't look out of place during any outdoor activity (within reason of course). Like I said, I have worn this during early morning and late night walks and would expect others to do the same.
One thing I always enjoy about Sunderland clothing is the branding and this is no different. There is just a single logo on this jacket and it is located on the rear of the collar. For me, this is a sophisticated look.
Cost is something that is subjective so I'm hesitant to speak too candidly but I consider this to be priced well at £80. Throughout the winter months when the temperature can drop significantly, this would be a worthy investment both on and off the golf course.
My only issue with this jacket is the fit. Ordinarily I wear a size large however in this jacket, I sized up (XL) and still found it to be a little snug so I would strongly recommend bearing that in mind when making your selection. Ideally, and if you have the option, I would urge you to try it on before you buy.
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
