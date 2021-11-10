For those golfers intending to continue their on course endeavours all the way through the winter, the FootJoy Hybrid Insulated Jacket promises a combination of warmth and the freedom to swing unrestricted.

We tested it on a very cold autumn afternoon to see how it performs out on the golf course.

The styling is simple, perhaps somewhat understated. We liked the grey/black version we tested as it looked good with the FootJoy HydroTour Waterproof trousers we were wearing. On wet, parkland courses, this combination is a real winner!

However, by far the most striking feature here was the sheer level of warmth on offer. The Insulated fabric is a little heavier than you will find elsewhere - on the FootJoy Ribbed Chill-Out Xtreme for example - but does a great job of keeping out the cold.

The fit was roomy enough to wear multiple layers underneath but for the most part, we suspect that might not be necessary.

It might not be quite as versatile as one of the best golf waterproofs or best golf tops but if you regularly play on cold days, this could become a valuable part of your golfing wardrobe.

How tall am i/what is my build?

I’m 6ft 2in tall and have a fairly slim build.

What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?

I usually wear FootJoy clothing and the large tops are a good fit. During winter I prefer to wear more, thinner layers to reduce bulk and retain mobility in my golf swing.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

As soon as you put this garment on, it is clear this is geared more towards winter than autumn. The insulated fabric provides excellent warmth and on a cold afternoon, it was the ideal jacket. It is quite roomy so you could easily add a few layers beneath on those really cold days. However, despite this, it still stretches with your body during the swing. The upper panels add some modern styling without complicating the design in any way.

Any extra detail you notice?

The front of the jacket features pockets that we thought were a good addition. They do add some extra material at the front but they do a good on of keeping your hands warm.

Can you wear it off the course?

In terms of styling - yes. It looks great and is definitely not too golf specific. However, due to the warmth on offer it might not be as versatile as some other options.