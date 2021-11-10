FootJoy Hybrid Insulated Jacket
The FootJoy Hybrid Insulated Jacket is designed for maximum warmth
It might not be quite as versatile as either a waterproof jacket or a mid-layer but if you regularly play on cold days, the FootJoy Hybrid Insulated Jacket could become a valuable part of your golfing wardrobe.
-
+
Plenty of warmth without being too bulky or heavy. Pockets at the front ideal for cold weather
-
-
Definitely a winter garment - this may restrict how usable it is off course
By Neil Tappin
For those golfers intending to continue their on course endeavours all the way through the winter, the FootJoy Hybrid Insulated Jacket promises a combination of warmth and the freedom to swing unrestricted.
FootJoy Hybrid Insulated Jacket Review
We tested it on a very cold autumn afternoon to see how it performs out on the golf course.
The styling is simple, perhaps somewhat understated. We liked the grey/black version we tested as it looked good with the FootJoy HydroTour Waterproof trousers we were wearing. On wet, parkland courses, this combination is a real winner!
However, by far the most striking feature here was the sheer level of warmth on offer. The Insulated fabric is a little heavier than you will find elsewhere - on the FootJoy Ribbed Chill-Out Xtreme for example - but does a great job of keeping out the cold.
The fit was roomy enough to wear multiple layers underneath but for the most part, we suspect that might not be necessary.
It might not be quite as versatile as one of the best golf waterproofs or best golf tops but if you regularly play on cold days, this could become a valuable part of your golfing wardrobe.
How tall am i/what is my build?
I’m 6ft 2in tall and have a fairly slim build.
What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?
I usually wear FootJoy clothing and the large tops are a good fit. During winter I prefer to wear more, thinner layers to reduce bulk and retain mobility in my golf swing.
How did it fit/feel/perform?
As soon as you put this garment on, it is clear this is geared more towards winter than autumn. The insulated fabric provides excellent warmth and on a cold afternoon, it was the ideal jacket. It is quite roomy so you could easily add a few layers beneath on those really cold days. However, despite this, it still stretches with your body during the swing. The upper panels add some modern styling without complicating the design in any way.
Any extra detail you notice?
The front of the jacket features pockets that we thought were a good addition. They do add some extra material at the front but they do a good on of keeping your hands warm.
Can you wear it off the course?
In terms of styling - yes. It looks great and is definitely not too golf specific. However, due to the warmth on offer it might not be as versatile as some other options.
Neil has worked for Golf Monthly for over 15-years. Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. Neil is currently a 2-handicap golfer who has played the game for as long as he can remember. In his role at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: Titleist TSi3 Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
-
DP World Tour: Why It's Finally Good News For The European Tour
After a difficult 18-months, the introduction of a new title sponsor looks set to breathe life into the DP World Tour
By Nick Bonfield •
-
Houston Open Golf Betting Tips 2021
Who will win this week at Memorial Park?
By Jeremy Chapman •
-
2022 DP World Tour Schedule
Follow all the latest news on the 2022 DP World Tour schedule
By Andrew Wright •