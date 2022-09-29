Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Titleist TruFeel 2022 Golf Ball $24.97 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) $24.97 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) The Titleist TruFeel Golf Ball provides superb feel and sound, with a reduction of spin making it a great option for those who are looking to gain distance and straighten out their shots. This is a great option for those not wanting to spend money on a premium model. For A good combination of soft sound and feel

Good control for this type of ball

Great value for money Against Less driver distance at higher swing speeds Callaway Supersoft Golf Ball $19.97 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) $24.99 (opens in new tab) at Target (opens in new tab) $33.93 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Callaway Supersoft is a fantastic performing ball and unbelievable value. A definite recommendation if you don't want to spend more money on premium golf balls, but don't want to compromise on performance on the course. For Great value for money

Smart edition of black background

Maintained distance with longer clubs

Against Dimple design could be off putting at address

Titleist TruFeel vs Callaway Supersoft Golf Ball: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

When it comes to producing the best value golf balls and best distance golf balls, there aren't many better brands than Titleist and Callaway, with both making some of the most recognized models that money can buy. However, when it comes to deciding on your next golf ball, there are a number of factors that need to be considered. One of these is price, not everyone is going to want to splash out $50 on some of the best premium golf balls, some just want a golf ball that provides control and distance.

That's where these two models come in, with the Titleist TruFeel and Callaway Supersoft models producing good performance that won't break the bank. Both are designed to be some of the best soft feel golf balls on the market, but both have notable differences that will affect your game.

Below, we have tested both out and compared the two to find out which one is best for you.

Looks

We begin with the Titleist TruFeel, which continues the evolution of the softest ball in the Titleist range. To start, the core of the two-piece TruFeel is larger at 1.6 inches, which is pretty big for a soft golf ball. Externally though, the TruFlex cover has the same 376 tetrahedral dimple pattern as before, but the cover is now thinner to accommodate the larger core.

Featuring in white and high optic yellow, with a matte red version due in store from October 2022, the newversion also features the red line alignment aid in the sidestamp, which carries over from the 2020 ball. It has been one of the most popular sidestamp designs on Titleist’s custom ball service and is one of the better ones out there for keeping you lined up.

The Supersoft also sees a handy alignment aid, although this one isn't as detailed as the TruFeel, which can be seen as a positive and a negative. The feature is a simple black background on the Supersoft name. Because it is on a black background, it means you don't have to spend time applying a line with a sharpie.

Aside from the alignment aid, Callaway has introduced a new hybrid cover which helps aid the performance. The only slight complaint would be the dimples of the golf ball, which aren't that deep and almost make the ball look smooth.

Image 1 of 2 The Titleist TruFeel (Image credit: MHopley ) The Callaway Supersoft (Image credit: Golf Monthly )

Feel

Both feature a two-piece design so won't feel as controlled as a three piece ball with a urethane cover such as the Titleist Pro V1. However, these models are half the price of the Pro V1 and do still provide a sufficient amount of feel from all over the golf bag.

In this price bracket, the TruFeel compares to the firmer Titleist Velocity golf ball. However, if you prefer a softer sound and feel then the Titleist TruFeel is the one to go for as it certainly won’t hurt your ears on and around the greens.

Ranked as one the best Callaway golf balls on the market, the Supersoft provides a somewhat reactive feel that is a touch more lively than its opponent. Obviously it comes down to what you want from a golf ball, but the jumpiness can make the impact off the face a touch more unpredictable.

In the upper end of the golf bag, it did perform well though, but shots from around 100-yards are noticeably different to a more premium ball.

Ball Flight

We begin with the Supersoft which, thanks to its soft compression core, helps increase ball speed whilst also promoting a high launch with low spin. This makes it perfect for those with lower swing speeds, arguably making it a perfect option for senior golfers.

The Callaway Supersoft is perfect for those with a slightly slower swing speed (Image credit: Future)

If you generate too much spin, then the lower spinning nature of the Callaway will help you gain distance, as will the TruFeel, which has seen a slight increase in ball speed and spin over its previous model.

In testing, we found that, with driver, the launch was a degree or two lower at just under 100mph club head speed. This makes the TruFeel one of the best golf balls for slow swing speeds and a great option as the softer ball will respond better at these speeds.

Distance

The Titleist TruFeel gets its speed through a new type of faster rubber in the TruTouch core material. If you generate too much spin, then the lower spinning nature of the TruFeel might help you gain some distance and straighten out some of your shots.

Once again, the Supersoft features its own type of soft compression core, with the result being ample distance throughout your golf bag. It's extremely similar to the TruFeel in terms of yardage, with both models able to keep up with the more expensive options like the TaylorMade TP5.

Control

Made from a new surlyn ionomer formulation, the thinner TruFeel 2022 cover provides a softer feel with spin control and, what's more, the control around the green was decent with chips and pitches, probably better than most in the soft ball sector.

The TruFeel will provide better performance for those with an 80-95 mph driver swing (Image credit: MHopley)

We feel that the Supersoft does edge it slightly though as, on the longer clubs in the bag, there was a notable amount of receptiveness and control, with the long irons and hybrids finding a bit of grip when struck into the greens.

Due to the more lively feel, it is slightly more unpredictable around the greens, however, for full shots they both work well.

Which One Should You Choose?

Choose the Titleist TruFeel if…

- You want a golf ball that will help aid your alignment

- You have a slower swing speed

- You produce a lot of spin and want to lower your dispersion

Choose the Callaway Supersoft if...

- You want a more lively feel from your golf ball

- You are looking for a golf ball that provides grip from the upper end of your bag

- You want a more durable golf ball that is superb value for money