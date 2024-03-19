The Titleist Pro V1 Is Our Favorite Golf Ball And You Can Stock Up With This Amazing 4 For 3 Deal
Looking to stock up for the upcoming golf season? We've taken a look through PGA TOUR Superstore and noticed our favorite golf ball is on offer!
A golf ball is one of the most underrated pieces of equipment in the game, despite being the most used item out on the golf course. Think about it, it's the only thing that makes contact with the clubface, so making sure the golf ball is best suited to your game is crucial if you want to get maximum results.
When it comes to the best golf balls, one particular model stands out amongst the rest and, if you haven't guessed by now, that is the Titleist Pro V1, a ball that has been with us since the turn of the millennium and a model that is into its 23rd edition.
Not only is the Pro V1 arguably the most recognizable golf ball on the planet, it is also the best Titleist golf ball that money can buy, with their newest offering promising longer distance, lower long game spin and a more consistent flight. Put simply, in our testing, it earned a five star rating and now, at PGA TOUR Superstore, it is available with a great offer!
<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=golfmonthly-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fpro-v1-2023-4-dozen-loyalty-rewarded-golf-balls%2F2000000042261.html" data-link-merchant="pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io"" target="_blank">Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball | Buy 3 dozen and get 1 dozen free at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $219.96 Now $164.97
Titleist has raised the bar again with its new Pro V1 design. In our testing it was the added consistency in the long game that shone through.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/balls/titleist-pro-v1-2023-golf-ball-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io"" target="_blank">Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball Review
To begin with, the Pro V1 deal is available on both the standard and Pro V1x versions of the golf ball, with the offer including four dozen boxes for the price of three. Given that the Pro V1 is one of the best premium golf balls money can buy, that's a big saving of over $50.
Technologically, the key upgrade surrounds the high-gradient core, which is firmer at the periphery and gets progressively softer towards the center. The brand's engineers claim this is to promote fast ball speeds and low long game spin, with our testing showcasing just that, as it produced incredible all-round performance.
The standout was the mid-iron performance, as a reduction in spin and a little more distance provided a consistent flight and control. Like its predecessor, the ball speed and distance off the tee was ample, whilst in the short game there was plenty of spin, control and a slightly softer feel versus the Pro V1x. As mentioned, within the PGA TOUR Superstore deal, you can also grab the Pro V1x with the same offer, as well as the two golf ball models we have listed below.
<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=golfmonthly-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fchrome-tour-triple-track-4-dozen-2024-golf-balls%2F1163904.html" data-link-merchant="pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io"" target="_blank">Callaway Chrome Tour Golf Ball | 4-Dozen now 25% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $219.99 Now $164.99
A beautifully soft feeling golf ball that will appeal to high speed and high spin players. This ball is extremely consistent in its delivery of spin and stability of flight.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/balls/callaway-chrome-tour-golf-ball-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io"" target="_blank">Callaway Chrome Tour Golf Ball Review
<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=golfmonthly-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Ftp5-2024-personalized-golf-balls%2F2000000042253.html" data-link-merchant="pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io"" target="_blank">TaylorMade TP5 Golf Ball (Personalized) | Buy 3 dozen and get 1 dozen free at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $239.96 Now $164.99
If you are a player who favors copious amounts of greenside spin and a very soft feel as well as good distance, the 2024 TP5 is a must try.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/balls/taylormade-2024-tp5-golf-ball-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io"" target="_blank">TaylorMade TP5 Golf Ball Review
If Titleist isn't for you, then perhaps the brand-new Callaway Chrome Tour fits the bill. It's a new addition for Callaway, with both the Chrome Tour and X the new 'Tour' golf ball from the brand. In terms of performance, it delivered high levels of spin and excelled when it came to windy conditions, as the new hexagonal and spherical dimple pattern provided immense stability.
Used by the likes of Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa, the TaylorMade TP5 is the final PGA TOUR Superstore offer within the premium golf ball category, with this deal providing four dozen for the price of three. Within the offer, you can even customize the TP5 with a message, making it a great gift item also.
What PGA TOUR Superstore and TaylorMade also include is the PIX version of the TP5 and TP5x, with TaylorMade ramping up their offering for 2024 with 'My Symbol'. This allows you to customise the TP5 or TP5x with your own choice of logo, such as pizzas, cocktails or animals.
<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=golfmonthly-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fdistance-2021%2F2000000018148.html" data-link-merchant="pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io"" target="_blank">TaylorMade Distance+ Golf Ball | Limited Time - 2 dozen for $35 at PGA TOUR Superstore
This is an extremely good value two-piece ball, which is a small fraction of the price that you will be paying for a premium ball.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/balls/taylormade-distance-golf-ball-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io"" target="_blank">TaylorMade Distance+ Golf Ball Review
<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=golfmonthly-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fwarbird-2023-golf-balls%2F2000000033382.html" data-link-merchant="pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io"" target="_blank">Callaway Warbird Golf Ball | Limited Time - 2 dozen for $35 at PGA TOUR Superstore
The Callaway Warbird is a decent distance ball that can certainly offer yardage gains, but it does lack spin and control around the greens.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/balls/callaway-warbird-ball-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io"" target="_blank">Callaway Warbird Golf Ball Review
Along with the premium stuff, PGA TOUR Superstore also have bulk offers on the more affordable golf balls, with the Callaway Warbird and TaylorMade Distance+ implementing an eye-catching offer.
You can grab two dozen golf balls for just $35, which equates to just $1.45 per ball. Both are designed to be amongst the best distance golf balls and are perfect for all-weather conditions. Why, you may ask? Well, because of their cost and ability to keep up with the more premium models but with less spin control.
Both have a two-piece construction which, as a result, doesn't provide as much greenside spin as we see in the three and four-piece constructions of the Pro V1 and Chrome Tour. However, that doesn't mean you should be put off by them, especially as they offer great value performance at an excellent rate.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
