Speakers Are Becoming Increasingly Popular On The Golf Course And These Bushnell GPS Models Are 20% Off

Bushnell are best known for their market-leading laser rangefinders, while they also make some of the best golf watches, but their GPS fitted Bluetooth speakers are a particular favorite of ours and two of them are currently available with 20% off at Amazon.

Music on a golf course is not for everybody and some golf traditionalists may still frown upon it, but it is something that is becoming increasingly popular, especially in the USA. Here in the UK it is still quite rare to hear music, partly because of that traditionalist nature of many golfers, but also because the golf culture is different. Due to the cooler weather, there are fewer golfers driving buggies in the UK than there are in the US and - much like beer coolers - speakers have tended to be the preserve of golfers who ride rather than walk.

Bushnell now offer a solution to that in the Wingman Mini which is perfect for golfers who travel light. The Wingman Mini joins the standard Wingman and the Wingman View in Bushnell's range of GPS speakers. We've tested all three and highly recommend them.

The Wingman Mini and the standard Wingman are both available with 20% off, but the premium model Wingman View is not currently on offer.

Bushnell Golf Wingman Mini GPS Speaker | 20% off at Amazon

Was $99.99 Now $79.99 This premium, compact, and lightweight Bluetooth speaker delivers near-faultlessly on the brief. The inclusion of GPS functionality helps it stand out from standard Bluetooth speakers, but those who want a fuller soundscape to accompany their golf might want to invest in a bigger golf speaker. Read our full Bushnell Golf Wingman Mini GPS Speaker Review

Bushnell Golf Wingman GPS Speaker | 20% off at Amazon

Was $149.99 Now $119.99 The Bushnell Wingman is a relatively niche product, especially here in the UK when buggies aren't especially prevalent, but it certainly delivers on what it sets out to do – it works well in a buggy and it enables you to play music and get yardages from the GPS app with high-quality audio. It’s ideal if you want to have a bit of fun on the course, although it is trickier to use if you’re not in a buggy. Read our full Bushnell Golf Wingman GPS Speaker Review

Bushnell Golf Wingman View GPS Speaker | $199.99 at Amazon A fun, high-quality Bluetooth speaker that benefits from the huge advantage of a built-in GPS. The fact this speaker can both visibly and audibly communicate yardages during the round makes it both a useful and enjoyable companion on the course. Read our Bushnell Golf Wingman View GPS Speaker Review

Using a speaker on a golf course isn't always about playing music. It can be, of course, but it can serve other purposes too. It’s an ideal way to follow sporting events while you’re out playing your round. Perhaps you want to follow the final day of the Masters or listen to commentary on your football team. Maybe you just want to listen to your favorite golf podcast? You can do that by connecting your smartphone to the speaker via Bluetooth.

All Bushnell speakers are fitted with GPS, so they can also give you useful information ahead of your shot by reading out distances to the green or to any hazards by casting the data from the Bushnell app. You can also use it as a companion to show aerial views of the hole and keep track of your scoring.

Image 1 of 3 The Bushnell Golf GPS Wingman View Bluetooth Speaker (Image credit: Future)

The Bushnell Golf GPS Wingman Bluetooth Speaker (Image credit: Future) The Bushnell Golf GPS Wingman Mini Bluetooth Speaker (Image credit: Future)

On the premium Wingman View, a simple push of the detachable button gives you audible front, middle and back of the green distances, like all the best golf GPS devices do, for the 36,000+ courses that are available on the app.

As you would expect on the best golf speakers, the sound quality is excellent and it’s very easy to adjust the volume, play and pause.

The standard Wingman is our recommended choice as, although it lacks some of the functionality of the premium Wingman View, it comes in at a nice price point and is excellent value for money.

The mini is also a favourite of ours because it is aimed at golfers who travel light, either those who carry their bag or use a push trolley. It weighs just 6oz compared the 23oz Wingman View and it fits easily into the palm of your hand. It also comes with a carabiner clip that allows you to attach to the accessory hook on your bag.

As with the Wingman and Wingman View it has Bushnell’s Bite magnet technology that allows it to cling to any magnetic surface, which is ideal for anyone who uses a push cart or electric trolley.