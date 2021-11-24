Best golf cooler bag

Most of us have to wait until we get to the halfway hut before we can treat ourselves to a cool one or, if you're lucky enough to live somewhere hot or play somewhere nice, then you might be fortunate to have someone coming round on a cart.

Either way it's not ideal if you fancy a few drinks. It's a lovely summer's day, you've left the car at home and you're out with your mates and fancy a drink but don't want to stuff an already over-full golf bag with a few cans - a) there's no room and b) your drinks are going to be warm by the time you crack them open.

Welcome to the golf cooler bag....

Coospy Golf Cooler Bag Specifications RRP: £15.99/offers

The 2021 version of this cooler has a more durable zip and its leak-proof performance has improved. It’s lightweight and can fit in six cans or, if your tipple is wine, then a couple of bottles of vino. It’s durable and can be folded down to next to nothing for travel purposes. And it’s made with a layer of insulation so your drinks will be kept cold throughout your round.

Big Max Cooler Bag Specifications RRP: £19.99/offers

This has a hook-and-loop fastener so you can easily attach this cooler to your trolley and it won’t get in the way. There’s plenty of room for all your refreshments and they’ll be kept cool for hours and it comes with a two-way zip for ease of use.

Dzine Travel Golf Cooler Bag Specifications RRP: £9.99/offers

If you use a trolley you can attach it to that or simply sling it across your bag via an adjustable shoulder strap. It holds up to six cans and has a dual zip opening, including a top zip so you can just grab your drink, and the blue colour way adds a bit of dash to the usual black offerings. It also features an easy-to-clean fabric.

7-Can Golf Cooler Bag Specifications RRP: £16.99/offers

This is insulated and waterproof and will keep your drinks cold for 4-6 hours which is plenty of time during a round of golf. It has plenty of capacity, holding seven 12-ounce cans and it can easily fit in your bag when you move a couple of clubs around. And it zips open and shut easily, can be carried around on its own or simply hooked onto your trolley.

PGA Tour Golf Cooler Bag Specifications RRP: $19.99/offers

This insulated cooler holds up to 12 cans with space for ice so it should serve the needs for a few of you and is perfect to throw in the back of a buggy. It has two zippered pockets, a large front one and and a smaller side one so there’s space also for your valuables and other essentials. It can also be clipped to your trolley.

Dofilachy Golf Cooler Bag Specifications RRP: £8.99/offers

This has a heavy duty handle and adjustable shoulder strap and is made from the highly durable Oxford fabric so it will last for years. This can hold two bottles of wine or at least six cans of beer and there is a small outside pocket to look after your other bits.

Clicgear Golf Cooler Bag Specifications RRP: £32.99/offers

This attaches onto your trolley as a smaller alternative to other coolers. This can house two cans or a 32oz water bottle and it’s made from waterproof nylon. It has a zip opening and a small outside pocket to keep a scorecard or the like.

Sun Mountain Golf Cooler Bag Specifications RRP: £32.95

This cooler tube attaches to your trolley and is fully insulated to keep everything cold (or hot). It has a single-zip top opener and can accommodate two cans or a one-litre bottle. It also has two mesh side compartments for any smaller belongings.

Jef World Of Golf Cooler Bag Specifications RRP: £15.99/offers

You actually have a choice of colours with this product, coming in red, black, blue or grey. It holds six cans and clips/hangs onto the side of your bag alongside the larger pocket on your stand/cart bag. This ticks a lot of boxes; it holds six cans, has a detachable shoulder strap, is insulated and you should be able to match it to your bag.