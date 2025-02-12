Save $50 And Watch Live Golf Coverage With This Amazing 12-Month Peacock TV Subscription Deal

If you're an armchair golf fan and want to watch some of the best live golf coverage in 2025, then we have found a great deal for you. Streaming service Peacock is currently offering a 12-month subscription for just $29.99, reduced from $79.99 – the lowest price we've seen in the United States since Black Friday.

This offer saves $50 on a year's Peacock subscription, and we reckon it's brilliant value for money and worth taking advantage of right now.

Peacock has a host of PGA Tour events to enjoy including the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship. and we'll certainly be hoping to see World No.1 Scottie Scheffler at Sawgrass back to defend his title after undergoing recent hand surgery.

The streaming service also has coverage of the LPGA Tour, USGA events and a ton of other sports including Premier League football and NBC Sports – you'll have to move quickly though as the deal expires on the 18th of February.

Use a VPN to make sure you never miss a tournament

With so much live golf to watch on Peacock, there may be times when subscribers from the USA are travelling outside of the country and find access blocked due to geo-restrictions.

Thankfully, there is a simple solution: a Virtual Private Network, or VPN. The software allows any device to appear as if it is in another part of the world, meaning you can access your usual streaming services even when abroad. VPNs also have a host of privacy and protection benefits for your internet usage.

Our colleagues at TechRadar recommend NordVPN as the best VPN provider, which also has a fantastic VPN deal running currently, perfect to go alongside your Peacock Golf streaming in 2025.

