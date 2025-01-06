Scottie Scheffler Announces Delay To Injury Return
The World No.1's return from hand surgery has been pushed back until the end of January
Scottie Scheffler has announced a delay to his return following a freak injury on Christmas Day.
The World No.1 required surgery to his right hand after injuring it on broken glass while preparing Christmas dinner. He missed The Sentry last week in Hawaii and initially hoped to return at next week's American Express but now says he's aiming to tee it up for the first time in 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
"After consulting with my medical team, I have made the decision to withdraw from next week's American Express tournament to give my injury more time to heal," he said in a statement.
"I am still hopeful to begin my 2025 Season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am."
The Monterrey Peninsula tournament, which is once again the second of the eight $20m signature events on the PGA Tour this year, gets underway on January 30.
Scheffler's injury was announced on December 27, where his agent Blake Smith informed fans that the PGA Tour Player of the Year for 2022, 2023 and 2024 had undergone surgery.
"On Christmas Day while preparing dinner, Scottie sustained a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from a broken glass," Smith said.
"Small glass fragments remained in the palm which required surgery. He has been told that he should be back to 100% in three to four weeks. Unfortunately, he will have to withdraw from The Sentry. His next scheduled tournament is The American Express."
Scheffler won nine times in 2024 including The Masters, The Players Championship, the Olympic gold and the FedEx Cup. His last start of the year was in The Showdown, where he and Rory McIlroy took down LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in Las Vegas.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
