Scottie Scheffler Announces Delay To Injury Return

Scottie Scheffler takes a shot during a practice round before the Hero World Challenge
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler has announced a delay to his return following a freak injury on Christmas Day.

The World No.1 required surgery to his right hand after injuring it on broken glass while preparing Christmas dinner. He missed The Sentry last week in Hawaii and initially hoped to return at next week's American Express but now says he's aiming to tee it up for the first time in 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

"After consulting with my medical team, I have made the decision to withdraw from next week's American Express tournament to give my injury more time to heal," he said in a statement.

"I am still hopeful to begin my 2025 Season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am."

The Monterrey Peninsula tournament, which is once again the second of the eight $20m signature events on the PGA Tour this year, gets underway on January 30.

Scheffler's injury was announced on December 27, where his agent Blake Smith informed fans that the PGA Tour Player of the Year for 2022, 2023 and 2024 had undergone surgery.

"On Christmas Day while preparing dinner, Scottie sustained a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from a broken glass," Smith said.

"Small glass fragments remained in the palm which required surgery. He has been told that he should be back to 100% in three to four weeks. Unfortunately, he will have to withdraw from The Sentry. His next scheduled tournament is The American Express."

Scottie Scheffler poses with the PGA Tour Player of the Year award with his wife and child

Scheffler won the PGA Tour Player of the Year award for the third consecutive year in 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scheffler won nine times in 2024 including The Masters, The Players Championship, the Olympic gold and the FedEx Cup. His last start of the year was in The Showdown, where he and Rory McIlroy took down LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in Las Vegas.

