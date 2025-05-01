Own A Piece Of History! Here's Where You Can Buy Rory McIlroy's Masters-Winning TaylorMade Prototype Irons

It's been a fortnight since Rory McIlroy completed the career grand slam by winning the Masters Tournament at Augusta National. I'd consider myself the biggest Rory fan on the Golf Monthly team and I've only just recovered, but another release from TaylorMade to mark the achievement has me fighting to urge to fire Youtube onto my TV and watch the final round highlights for the 23rd time.

Rory's Masters win was marked by some sensational iron shots on the final day - the nine iron through the trees on the 7th, the outrageous high hooking 7 iron around the trees on his approach into the 15th and the 8 iron on 17 that led to a crucial birdie down the stretch.

McIlroy hits hit approach shot through the tress on the 7th hole at Augusta National (Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy hit these shots, and every iron shot since he joined TaylorMade in 2017, with his RORS∙PROTO irons. That's right, only one set of irons has entered Rory's bag in eight years. In that time, the Irishman has been able to end his eleven year major championship drought, complete the career grand slam and win 18 times on the PGA Tour, including two Tour Championships.

TaylorMade have already put McIlroy's limited edition golf ball on public sale after his victory at Augusta National but now they're going one further and putting these unique irons on sale for the public.

TaylorMade RORS∙PROTO Irons: $1,499.99 at TaylorMade The irons Rory has used to win two Players Championships, two Tour Championships and complete the final leg of the career grand slam are now available for the public to buy but you best move quickly - they're only available until 15th May...

The irons are only a slight deviation from the TaylorMade P730 irons, the RORS∙PROTO 7-iron and 8-iron have a thinner top line, which is Rory’s visual preference. Instead of the MX9 grooves found in P·730, these irons have TW2 grooves which are used in P·7TW irons.

Made of 1025 carbon steel, they undergo a multi-step forging process to ensure precise shaping for further enhanced feel and responsiveness. The slick look is crowned by the ‘RORS·PROTO’ is engraved in the back badge.

For the Rory fanatics out there who may be in need of new irons or simply a new collection piece, TaylorMade have dangled a carrot and put these irons on sale until the 15th May. They won't be cheap, as you can imagine, coming in at $1,499.99. This club is only available through custom ordering.