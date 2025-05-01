Own A Piece Of History! Here's Where You Can Buy Rory McIlroy's Masters-Winning TaylorMade Prototype Irons
TaylorMade's impressive arsenal of irons just got bigger - McIlroy's custom prototype irons are on sale to celebrate his Masters victory
It's been a fortnight since Rory McIlroy completed the career grand slam by winning the Masters Tournament at Augusta National. I'd consider myself the biggest Rory fan on the Golf Monthly team and I've only just recovered, but another release from TaylorMade to mark the achievement has me fighting to urge to fire Youtube onto my TV and watch the final round highlights for the 23rd time.
Rory's Masters win was marked by some sensational iron shots on the final day - the nine iron through the trees on the 7th, the outrageous high hooking 7 iron around the trees on his approach into the 15th and the 8 iron on 17 that led to a crucial birdie down the stretch.
McIlroy hit these shots, and every iron shot since he joined TaylorMade in 2017, with his RORS∙PROTO irons. That's right, only one set of irons has entered Rory's bag in eight years. In that time, the Irishman has been able to end his eleven year major championship drought, complete the career grand slam and win 18 times on the PGA Tour, including two Tour Championships.
TaylorMade have already put McIlroy's limited edition golf ball on public sale after his victory at Augusta National but now they're going one further and putting these unique irons on sale for the public.
The irons Rory has used to win two Players Championships, two Tour Championships and complete the final leg of the career grand slam are now available for the public to buy but you best move quickly - they're only available until 15th May...
The irons are only a slight deviation from the TaylorMade P730 irons, the RORS∙PROTO 7-iron and 8-iron have a thinner top line, which is Rory’s visual preference. Instead of the MX9 grooves found in P·730, these irons have TW2 grooves which are used in P·7TW irons.
Made of 1025 carbon steel, they undergo a multi-step forging process to ensure precise shaping for further enhanced feel and responsiveness. The slick look is crowned by the ‘RORS·PROTO’ is engraved in the back badge.
For the Rory fanatics out there who may be in need of new irons or simply a new collection piece, TaylorMade have dangled a carrot and put these irons on sale until the 15th May. They won't be cheap, as you can imagine, coming in at $1,499.99. This club is only available through custom ordering.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Conor joined Golf Monthly on a permanent basis in late 2024 after joining their freelance pool in spring of the same year. He graduated with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Marys University, Twickenham in 2023 and focuses on the reviews and Ecommerce side of proceedings. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you’re likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
10 Of The Best Mini Golf Courses In The World
Mini golf courses come in all sizes and locations, with layouts of different surfaces and all manner of obstacles. These are some of the best you'll find on planet golf...
-
Only 1,981 Pairs! How You Can Get The Special Edition Nike x Justin Timberlake Golf Shoes
The limited edition shoe only has a small number of pairs so be ready when they go on sale today.
-
Only 1,981 Pairs! How You Can Get The Special Edition Nike x Justin Timberlake Golf Shoes
The limited edition shoe only has a small number of pairs so be ready when they go on sale today.
-
Don't Use That Old Bag Any Longer - Refresh Your Gear Setup With These 5 Excellent Golf Bag Deals
Deals Refresh your most essential item of golf kit with a new golf bag from some of the game's biggest brands including Titleist, TaylorMade, Callaway and Sun Mountain
-
I Need These Golf Shoes - FootJoy Unveils Legends Series With Stunning 'Spring Bloom' Shoes
FootJoy continues to raise the bar when it comes to special edition golf shoes...
-
Just In Time For The 2025 NFL Draft, TaylorMade Has Launched NFL Branded Golf Balls – With All 32 Teams Logos Featured, Who Are You Rooting For Out On The Course?
Deals TaylorMade has expanded its officially licensed sports teams golf range with its TP5, TP5x and SpeedSoft Ink balls now featuring NFL team branding
-
The Mizuno Pro X Is One Of The Best Golf Balls Of 2025 And A Worthy Challenger To The Titleist Pro V1 – With A 33% Discount You Won't Regret Trying It
Deals Mizuno's Pro X ball impressed us from tee to green delivering impressive numbers on par with its far more expensive market rivals
-
If You Need A New Driver, Here Are 5 Excellent Models Under $300
Want a new driver but the high prices are putting you off? Here are five great value options from the PGA TOUR Superstore sale!
-
Right Now We Can All Experience The Most Premium Bags In Golf With Vessel's Anniversary Sale
Premium golf brand Vessel is now offering an anniversary sale for a limited time only.
-
Celebrate Rory McIlroy’s Masters Win With Limited Edition TaylorMade Golf Ball
Celebrate McIlroy's career grand slam with his special edition TaylorMade golf ball - available for a limited time only!