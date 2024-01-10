Ping G430 Max 10K vs Ping G430 Max Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
How does the new Ping G430 Max 10K driver compare to the original G430 Max? Here, we analyse the pros and cons of each
The stability and forgiveness of the head would be remarkable in isolation, but combined with the relatively low spin levels and high ball speed, it’s pretty exceptional. Ping has achieved a performance package that will suit a very broad spectrum of golfers here.
For
- Exceptional stability and forgiveness
- Very tight dispersion
- Powerful feel and ball speed
Against
- The stretched out footprint may not appeal to all
The PING G430 Max looks, feels and plays like a premium driver. We noticed a modest bump in distance without any loss of control and its high tech aesthetic and improved feel makes this a superb all-rounder.
For
- Very user friendly
- Offers plenty of forgiveness
- Wonderful shelf appeal
Against
- Only slight distance gains compared to previous generation
Ping G430 Max 10K vs Ping G430 Max Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
Back in January 2023, Ping released the G430 driver range with the Max, LST, SFT and HL being made available to the public. Now, a year on in January 2024, another G430 driver has made its way onto the market, with the Max 10K the newest addition to the G430 family.
Ranked as some of the most forgiving drivers that money can buy, they are used heavily on the professional and amateur circuit, with the G430 Max 10K already receiving excellent feedback from their Staffers. Cameron Champ, one of the PGA Tour's longest hitters, claimed that: "I’ve been pounding balls with it."
So, that's what the world's elite have said, but what about the amateurs. Well, the model that the G430 Max 10K comes nearest to is the G430 Max, with both suiting the widest range of golfers. However, how do the two compare to one another and which one is best for your game?
Well, having been rigorously tested by Golf Monthly, we take a look at the performance head-to-head, with both certainly making an impact when it comes to distance, accuracy and forgiveness off the tee.
WATCH: We test the new Ping G430 Max 10k driver and assess the performance
Technology
Given this is a comparison piece, we feel its only right to begin with the slightly older G430 Max to show what is available on the model. Ping’s G family of clubs has become renowned for its user-friendliness and, in terms of new technology, we see a slightly thinner face and shallower profile than its predecessor, the G425.
Along with the thinner face and shallower profile, there is forged variable face thickness that delivers more flexing for greater speed and forgiveness across the entire face. We still also have 'Spinsistency', with the Max providing low loft on the face for more ball speed.
You may wonder how Ping have managed to crank more technology into the Max 10K then? Well, the company claim the Max 10k is the straightest and highest MOI (moment of inertia) driver it has made to date, eclipsing the 10,000g-cm2 combined moment of inertia threshold first surpassed by the G400 Max five years ago.
How does it do this, you may ask? Well, it features a significantly bigger footprint, more on that later, a fixed back weight and a Carbonfly wrap on the crown. The G430 Max also has this back weight, but the weight in the Max 10K is 28g, whereas the Max is 25g.
The back weight is what helps the MOI increase, as it drives the weight down and towards the back for more forgiveness. What's more, there are weight savings of 5g on the carbon crown. This may not sound like a lot but this, mixed with the shallower and thinner forced face, ensures faster ball speeds, with the Spinsistency also present to help that speed further. Although the technology increase is minimal, it does mean the Max 10K edges this category.
Looks
As you would expect, there are minimal differences when it comes to aesthetics, given that they are in the same G430 family. Amongst the best Ping drivers, you see the turbulators on the top of the crown and, amongst the G430s, there are subtle differences between the various models.
In our testing, we personally felt that the Max version suffers in comparison to the likes of the G430 LST driver. This is because the LST features the ‘Carbonfly Wrap’, with the two-tone effect on the crown of the LST creating a high tech effect that we loved. In the case of the G430 Max 10K, it too has a Carbonfly Wrap, which does give off a different look at address compared to the G430 Max.
Having said that, what Ping has always done really well is to make its drivers look generous and easy-to-hit at address, which is the case again here with both models. If we were to give our verdict, though, we think the Max 10K edges the Max in the looks department...
First off, it is noticeably larger as a footprint than previous models but the proportions still felt right. Sometimes the oversized look can split opinion, but we feel the dimensions are spot on as the ball is framed well and the additional real estate really does inspire confidence. Other than the slight size and shape difference, the aesthetic blends cohesively with the rest of the G430 family.
Feel
When we compared the G430 Max to the G425 Max driver, we felt that the overall feel was the biggest difference! It was clear that Ping's engineers had worked hard to lower the pitch of the G430, something which they had done incredibly successfully! A small gripe of the G425 had always been the higher-pitched impact sound but, in the G430, key sections of the clubhead had been reinforced to aid the acoustics on strikes.
In the case of the G430 Max 10K, the sound of strike is another point of difference worth noting versus the rest of the G430 range. In testing, we felt that it is audibly louder and slightly more high pitched, arguably giving a livelier more powerful acoustic. Importantly though, it is not at the overpowering level of the G425 driver range.
Obviously, the sound will be personal preference, but the feel of the G430 Max 10K driver is up there with the very best golf drivers on the market. It has a very powerful feel that, once again, edges the G430 Max, but it's worth noting that the G430 Max is no slouch itself, with it providing an easy-to-hit sensation on the course.
Performance
All in all, the Max 10K and Max have been relatively well-matched so far. However, here comes the area where we felt the Max 10K takes the lead, with the biggest difference being the distance aspect. Having tested the Max 10K against the Max, our tester was able to generate 293.7 yards of carry with the Max 10K, compared to 273.7 with the Max. That's 20-yards of difference!
The real story and standout of the G430 Max 10K is the phenomenal performance. We would argue that this is one of the few drivers in a world whose bold marketing claims have exceeded our expectations, with the stability, forgiveness and low spin in the head a truly remarkable feat.
Having struck the driver many times, the ball speed numbers are comparable to anything on the market and the spin output stands up against any of the best low-spin drivers. The highlight though is how that low level of spin combines with potentially the most stable and forgiving driver head our tester has ever used. This is obvious in the fact that mis-hits barely dropped more than 2mph and the dispersion remained incredibly tight, with the Max 10K almost featuring a slight draw bias that will please a lot of golfers.
That's not to say the G430 Max is poor, far from it in fact, it's just that it isn't in the same league as the G430 Max 10K, which is a driver that will appeal to just about every level of golfer. The Max is very easy to hit and does provide consistent distance over the whole face, but the Max 10K takes this category with flying colors.
Which one should you choose?
Choose the G430 Max 10K if...
- You are after a confidence-inspiring look at address
- You are looking to increase distance off the tee
- You are wanting ultimate forgiveness across the face
Choose the G430 Max if...
- You want a slightly cheaper alternative to the 10K
- You are after a reliable option with plenty of adaptability
- You want to increase your spin numbers off the tee
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Srixon ZX5 LS 9.5
Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5°
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11
Wedges: Taylormade MG4 54 and 60 degree
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
- Matt CradockStaff Writer
-
-
'I'd Gone Four-And-A-Half Months, Really Every Day, Thinking I Was Going To Die' - Gary Woodland Details Traumatic Journey To Recovery After Brain Surgery
The American explained the "emotional" toll his diagnosis, surgery, and recovery took on him ahead of his professional comeback at the Sony Open this week
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Where Can I Buy The Ping G430 Max 10K Driver… And How Much Does It Cost?
The G430 Max 10K has been going down a storm on the professional circuit, and now you can finally get your hands on it
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Callaway Paradym vs Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
How does the new Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max Driver compare to the original Paradym? We analyse the pros and cons of each
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Hurry, Today Is The Final Day Of PXG's $400 Off Driver Deal!
The price will increase by $90 tomorrow so if you want the best discount possible for these drivers, act now!
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
January Golf Sales 2024 - $80 adidas shoes, 22% off Paradym drivers
Christmas gifting may have been and gone but we see a lot of retailers and deals go live as part of the January sales. Here are our top picks...
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Wilson Magnolia Women's Set vs Callaway Reva Ladies Package Set: Read our head-to-head verdict
We put two of our favorite package sets for women up against each other to see which one comes out on top
By Alison Root Published
-
After Christmas Golf Sales 2024 - $350 AeroJet Drivers, $150 Garmin S12 and more
Christmas gifting may have been and gone but there is still plenty of golf gear with reduced prices right now...
By Sam Tremlett Last updated
-
Strata Ultimate Titanium Women’s Set vs Wilson Magnolia Women's Set: Read our head-to-head verdict
We put two of our favorite package sets for women up against each other to see which one comes out on top
By Alison Root Published
-
Need Some Stocking Fillers In Time For Christmas? Here Are Our 7 Top Picks
If you are in need of some last-minute stocking fillers then here are our top seven picks for you to grab by Christmas
By Zach Bougen Published
-
Looking For A Cool Christmas Gift For The Golfer In Your Life? Well Look No Further
Decorate a home or office wall with these cool prints of some of the world's most iconic golf courses
By David Usher Published