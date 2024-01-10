Ping G430 Max 10K Driver Check Amazon Visit Site The stability and forgiveness of the head would be remarkable in isolation, but combined with the relatively low spin levels and high ball speed, it’s pretty exceptional. Ping has achieved a performance package that will suit a very broad spectrum of golfers here. For Exceptional stability and forgiveness

Very tight dispersion

Powerful feel and ball speed Against The stretched out footprint may not appeal to all PING G430 Max Driver $547 at CARLSGOLFLAND.COM $549.99 at PGA TOUR Superstore $549.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops The PING G430 Max looks, feels and plays like a premium driver. We noticed a modest bump in distance without any loss of control and its high tech aesthetic and improved feel makes this a superb all-rounder. For Very user friendly

Offers plenty of forgiveness

Wonderful shelf appeal Against Only slight distance gains compared to previous generation

Ping G430 Max 10K vs Ping G430 Max Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

Back in January 2023, Ping released the G430 driver range with the Max, LST, SFT and HL being made available to the public. Now, a year on in January 2024, another G430 driver has made its way onto the market, with the Max 10K the newest addition to the G430 family.

Ranked as some of the most forgiving drivers that money can buy, they are used heavily on the professional and amateur circuit, with the G430 Max 10K already receiving excellent feedback from their Staffers. Cameron Champ, one of the PGA Tour's longest hitters, claimed that: "I’ve been pounding balls with it."

So, that's what the world's elite have said, but what about the amateurs. Well, the model that the G430 Max 10K comes nearest to is the G430 Max, with both suiting the widest range of golfers. However, how do the two compare to one another and which one is best for your game?

Well, having been rigorously tested by Golf Monthly, we take a look at the performance head-to-head, with both certainly making an impact when it comes to distance, accuracy and forgiveness off the tee.

WATCH: We test the new Ping G430 Max 10k driver and assess the performance

Technology

Given this is a comparison piece, we feel its only right to begin with the slightly older G430 Max to show what is available on the model. Ping’s G family of clubs has become renowned for its user-friendliness and, in terms of new technology, we see a slightly thinner face and shallower profile than its predecessor, the G425.

Along with the thinner face and shallower profile, there is forged variable face thickness that delivers more flexing for greater speed and forgiveness across the entire face. We still also have 'Spinsistency', with the Max providing low loft on the face for more ball speed.

Image 1 of 2 G430 Max 10K (Image credit: Future) G430 Max (Image credit: Future)

You may wonder how Ping have managed to crank more technology into the Max 10K then? Well, the company claim the Max 10k is the straightest and highest MOI (moment of inertia) driver it has made to date, eclipsing the 10,000g-cm2 combined moment of inertia threshold first surpassed by the G400 Max five years ago.

How does it do this, you may ask? Well, it features a significantly bigger footprint, more on that later, a fixed back weight and a Carbonfly wrap on the crown. The G430 Max also has this back weight, but the weight in the Max 10K is 28g, whereas the Max is 25g.

The back weight is what helps the MOI increase, as it drives the weight down and towards the back for more forgiveness. What's more, there are weight savings of 5g on the carbon crown. This may not sound like a lot but this, mixed with the shallower and thinner forced face, ensures faster ball speeds, with the Spinsistency also present to help that speed further. Although the technology increase is minimal, it does mean the Max 10K edges this category.

Looks

As you would expect, there are minimal differences when it comes to aesthetics, given that they are in the same G430 family. Amongst the best Ping drivers, you see the turbulators on the top of the crown and, amongst the G430s, there are subtle differences between the various models.

In our testing, we personally felt that the Max version suffers in comparison to the likes of the G430 LST driver. This is because the LST features the ‘Carbonfly Wrap’, with the two-tone effect on the crown of the LST creating a high tech effect that we loved. In the case of the G430 Max 10K, it too has a Carbonfly Wrap, which does give off a different look at address compared to the G430 Max.

Image 1 of 2 G430 Max 10K (Image credit: Future) G430 Max (Image credit: Future)

Having said that, what Ping has always done really well is to make its drivers look generous and easy-to-hit at address, which is the case again here with both models. If we were to give our verdict, though, we think the Max 10K edges the Max in the looks department...

First off, it is noticeably larger as a footprint than previous models but the proportions still felt right. Sometimes the oversized look can split opinion, but we feel the dimensions are spot on as the ball is framed well and the additional real estate really does inspire confidence. Other than the slight size and shape difference, the aesthetic blends cohesively with the rest of the G430 family.

Feel

When we compared the G430 Max to the G425 Max driver, we felt that the overall feel was the biggest difference! It was clear that Ping's engineers had worked hard to lower the pitch of the G430, something which they had done incredibly successfully! A small gripe of the G425 had always been the higher-pitched impact sound but, in the G430, key sections of the clubhead had been reinforced to aid the acoustics on strikes.

In the case of the G430 Max 10K, the sound of strike is another point of difference worth noting versus the rest of the G430 range. In testing, we felt that it is audibly louder and slightly more high pitched, arguably giving a livelier more powerful acoustic. Importantly though, it is not at the overpowering level of the G425 driver range.

Obviously, the sound will be personal preference, but the feel of the G430 Max 10K driver is up there with the very best golf drivers on the market. It has a very powerful feel that, once again, edges the G430 Max, but it's worth noting that the G430 Max is no slouch itself, with it providing an easy-to-hit sensation on the course.

The toe of the G430 Max 10K (Image credit: Future)

Performance

All in all, the Max 10K and Max have been relatively well-matched so far. However, here comes the area where we felt the Max 10K takes the lead, with the biggest difference being the distance aspect. Having tested the Max 10K against the Max, our tester was able to generate 293.7 yards of carry with the Max 10K, compared to 273.7 with the Max. That's 20-yards of difference!

The real story and standout of the G430 Max 10K is the phenomenal performance. We would argue that this is one of the few drivers in a world whose bold marketing claims have exceeded our expectations, with the stability, forgiveness and low spin in the head a truly remarkable feat.

Having struck the driver many times, the ball speed numbers are comparable to anything on the market and the spin output stands up against any of the best low-spin drivers. The highlight though is how that low level of spin combines with potentially the most stable and forgiving driver head our tester has ever used. This is obvious in the fact that mis-hits barely dropped more than 2mph and the dispersion remained incredibly tight, with the Max 10K almost featuring a slight draw bias that will please a lot of golfers.

That's not to say the G430 Max is poor, far from it in fact, it's just that it isn't in the same league as the G430 Max 10K, which is a driver that will appeal to just about every level of golfer. The Max is very easy to hit and does provide consistent distance over the whole face, but the Max 10K takes this category with flying colors.

The sole of the G430 Max (Image credit: Future)

Which one should you choose?

Choose the G430 Max 10K if...

- You are after a confidence-inspiring look at address

- You are looking to increase distance off the tee

- You are wanting ultimate forgiveness across the face

Choose the G430 Max if...

- You want a slightly cheaper alternative to the 10K

- You are after a reliable option with plenty of adaptability

- You want to increase your spin numbers off the tee