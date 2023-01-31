PING G430 Max Driver $549.99 (opens in new tab) at PGA TOUR Superstore (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) The PING G430 Max looks, feels and plays like a premium driver. We noticed a modest bump in distance without any loss of control. With its high tech aesthetic and improved feel, the PING G430 Max driver is a superb all rounder. For Very user friendly

Ping G430 Max vs G425 Max Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

When it comes to the driver market, Ping offer arguably the best golf drivers (opens in new tab) that money can buy, with the G range of models used by those in, not only the amateur game, but also the professional circuit.

They are some of the most forgiving drivers (opens in new tab) on the market and now, for 2023, Ping have released a new range, with the G430 (opens in new tab) replacing the G425 (opens in new tab) that we first saw back in 2021.

Both find their way on to the best Ping drivers (opens in new tab) list, but what are the main differences between the G430 and the G425, and which one is best for your golf game? Here, we take a look.

Technology

Within the G430 range there are three head options. Here, we are taking a look at the Max, which is the more forgiving of the three, with the SFT (opens in new tab) providing draw-bias, while the LST (opens in new tab) is the low spin version that will find its way into the bag of those on the Professional circuit.

All three differ, but we're more interested in the new technology that has been added to the G430 and, in terms of new technology, what we have is a slightly thinner face and shallower profile. This forged variable face thickness should deliver more flexing for greater speed and forgiveness across the entire face.

The face of the Ping G430 Max driver (Image credit: Future)

There is also more added technology on the face, as it features ‘Spinsistency’ too. For those unsure what that is, it is a variable roll radius that should deliver more consistent spin rates and carry distances. There’s also less loft low on the face for more ball speed.

Aside from the new technology, we still see the 'Internal Dragonfly Technology' that was on the G425, with the tungsten weight still present towards the rear of the driver. This shifts the Centre of Gravity lower and further back and it can be positioned in a number of settings.

Looks

So, Ping have enhanced and improved the technology for 2023 but, between the G430 Max and G425 Max in the looks department, there really isn't much to separate them.

The only slight criticism we have, of the G430 range at least, is that the Max version suffers in comparison to the LST, which features what PING is calling a ‘Carbonfly Wrap’. The two-tone effect on the crown of the LST creates a high tech effect that we loved.

This is only a slight criticism though as the G430 still offers that generous and easy-to-hit look at address which we saw in the G425. Both have a large, rounded profile which will inspire confidence for a number of golfers, with both featuring the moveable weight in the back of the head that only adds to the high tech aesthetic.

Image 1 of 2 G430 Max at address (Image credit: Neil Tappin) G425 Max at address (Image credit: Future)

Feel

We now come to the portion of the comparison which is arguably the most different, the feel. Specifically, the pitch of the G430 Max is far lower than its previous model.

Overall, the G430 is more powerful than the G425 and felt very solid. Certainly, Ping are in a better position with the sound of their drivers in 2023 and, another positive, is how easy a driver it was to hit, with the feeling of control and confidence continued. It will certainly be one of the best high handicap drivers of 2023 (opens in new tab).

That's not to say the G425 can't compete with the G430, but the loud, higher-pitched impact sound may put some people off. However, to some the noise may be better suited, especially as the company have thought about the sound and feel, with key sections of the clubhead being reinforced to aid the acoustics on strikes. Again, it will come down to preference.

Performance

How do the two compare then in performance? Well, as you can see from the data below, there was a slight increase in terms of ball speed and clubhead speed, as well as distance. However, in truth, between the G430 and G425 it wasn’t a huge increase.

Within both, there is also the option to manipulate the shape. This comes in the form of the sliding weight situated at the rear, but both offer a fantastic mix of consistency and distance, as both performed excellently on TrackMan and out on the course.

Image 1 of 2 Sole of the G430 (Image credit: Future) Sole of the G425 (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

With the G430 Max, that is where we got the most enjoyment with it, out on the course. In truth, it still has that same, easy-to-hit sensation that we saw when testing on the launch monitor, but it is also extremely similar to the G425 Max, in the sense it seemed to fly in exactly the same consistent way while offering an excellent mix of distance and accuracy.



(Image credit: Future)

Which one should you choose

Choose the Ping G430 Max if…

- You are looking for more distance off the tee

- You want a driver with a powerful feel that is still controlled

- You are after a driver which is very adjustable

Choose the Ping G425 Max if...

- You want an inviting, easy-to-hit look at address

- You are looking for higher-pitch sound and feel

- You want a premium performing driver that won't break the bank