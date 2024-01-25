Ping G430 Max 10K vs Cobra Darkspeed Max Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

Ping and Cobra are two of the top golf manufacturers in the game and can always be relied upon to produce some of the best drivers. New for 2024, Ping have built upon the successful G430 range from last year, whereas Cobra have produced a whole new range called the Darkspeed.

The drivers we are looking at in this head-to-head are the Cobra Darkspeed Max and the Ping G430 Max 10K. These both feature high MOI and extra forgiveness, meaning they will appeal to large portion of the golfing market.

Ping and Cobra have worked hard to bring the average golfer models that will ultimately still go far, but also tighten up that dispersion, making these two of the best drivers for higher handicap golfers.

So, which model is best for you? Well after vigorous testing, we have put these two impressive drivers up against each other to find out!

Technology

Both feature a range of excellent technology that is designed to put them amongst some of the most forgiving drivers on the market. Beginning with the Ping Max 10K, which is a new addition to an already recognized range from Ping, we see a slight difference to the likes of the G430 Max and G430 LST.

To begin with, this driver features the Carbonfly Wrap that we saw on the LST, with the Max 10K featuring a fixed back weight rather than the adjustable one found in the other models. The fixed weight is the big change here, as that is responsible for the high MOI as it drives the mass down and away from the face. From there, this then increases forgiveness but optimizes the center of gravity position, which then lowers the spin.

Ping claims that it ensures ball speed is preserved across the clubface, adding distance. So, although it is only a small change to the technology in the driver, it has a big impact on the performance output.

Ping G430 Max 10K at address (Image credit: Future)

Moving on to the Cobra Darkspeed Max, which is focused on maximising forgiveness while also looking to keep the distance as long as possible. Like the G430 Max 10K, there is much to talk about in terms of tech in this driver, such as the weights in the head which are there to give it a slight draw bias and eliminate the slice.

The overall tech in the face has come over from the Aerojet, so not much has changed there, but they have increased the forgiveness of this driver with the weighting in the head.

Overall, both have been more refined but, in terms of tech, it's difficult to draw a comparison. On that basis then, we will put this down as a draw, with both making strong cases..

Cobra Darkspeed Max at address (Image credit: Future)

Looks

We start with the Darkspeed Max this time, which follows the new theme you will see across the whole Darkspeed range. What theme, you may ask? Well, it is fully blacked out on the crown and sole, except for some red accents, and there is also some carbon on the sole that gives it a premium look.

Personally, we really like the look of the Darkspeed. It isn't trying too hard and aesthetically it is sleek and premium. Along with the looks, it sits square at address and really suits the eye. Most draw bias drivers tend to sit closed but, in the case of the Darkspeed, Cobra have kept the face square to the target, which is a big plus.

Moving on to the G430 Max 10K and, as you can imagine, not much has changed for this driver in terms of looks compared to the other Ping drivers. The colorway has remained the same - green and black, and the only difference, as touched on above, is the carbon wrap on the crown which only the G430 LST has.

The overall footprint of the driver has increased to inspire confidence and, like the G430 range, it still looks good behind the ball. All in all, both these drivers look great but if we had to choose one, then the simplicity of the Darkspeed Max just gives it a slight edge.

Image 1 of 2 G430 Max 10K (Image credit: Future) Darkspeed Max (Image credit: Future)

Feel

Feel can be a make or break for a lot of golfers, making this a very important part of the head-to-head. This time, we will begin with the Cobra Darkspeed Max. Put simply, the feel of this driver was very good.

There is a lot of forgiveness to this club, something that we will come to later, but on impact you could feel the slight mis-hits off the face. Although this didn't affect the flight, you could argue that some golfers will be split.

As for the G430 Max 10K, the feel is a fraction livelier off the face and it does seem more powerful. This is confirmed with a more high-pitched sound at impact but, thankfully, it is nothing near the noise we heard from the G425.

For feel, it is close once again and so we consider it to be a draw, particularly as this is such a subjective issue. You could argue that the G430 Max 10K edges it, but the lively feel may divide opinion. Importantly, both feel great and sound good.

Performance

Finally on to the big one, performance. This is what most players will base their choice on as you want the driver to perform well, but you also want it to perform how you need it to.

We will start with the Darkspeed Max and, overall, it does perform very well. It is marketed on its forgiveness, so ultimately it needs to be forgiving and we found it to be exactly that. The ball speeds stayed strong, even on the more off-center strikes, and this equated to good distances as well.

What's more, dispersion was tight and, what really stood out for us was the draw bias. Off the bat, we couldn't believe how well it performed, with our tester unable to get the ball going right, no matter how hard he tried!

The Darkspeed Max in action (Image credit: Future)

Moving to the G430 Max 10K which was a massive surprise to us. Ping had stated that they have made a super forgiving high MOI driver but, unusually for golf brands, that is actually an understatement! They have managed to do exactly that, while also keeping the spin right down and maximising distance from all across the face.

This driver performed really well and we found it to be the longest in the G430 family. In testing, it went a massive 20 yards further than the G430 Max with only a 1mph increase in ball speed. To top it off, it was even further than the LST model by 6 yards with only a 0.3mph increase in ball speed.

Along with the distance, this is a driver that will not only help you hit it straighter, with a slight draw bias, but keep dispersion tight and maximise distance too. It really is an all-in-one driver that gives you everything you need.

So, it is safe to say that the Ping G430 Max 10K is the overall winner in this one. Not only is it longer, but it's just as forgiving and the dispersion is tighter with lower spin. It's one of the best golf drivers for distance to be released in 2024 and should place high in the discussion for best overall driver.

(Image credit: Future)

Which One Should You Choose?

Choose the G430 Max 10K if...

- You want more distance

- You want low spin

- You want a larger footprint

Choose the Darkspeed Max if...

- You have a slower swing speed

- You prefer a higher spin rate

- You struggle with a slice