Where Can I Buy The Cobra Darkspeed Driver… And How Much Does It Cost?

When it comes to the best golf drivers dollar for dollar, Cobra is a brand that stands out and it has recently introduced the Darkspeed range of metalwoods and irons, designed with advanced technology, space-grade materials and the expertise of aerospace engineers to create the fastest it claims to have ever produced.

Going on pre-sale on the 11th January, the Darkspeed will be available at retail and online on 19th January. Like previous years, there are a number of different models depending on your ability and all the new innovation, the products still maintain that excellent value which we have seen previously in the RadSpeed, LTDx and the more recent Aerojet.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THE COBRA DARKSPEED DRIVERS

Cobra is well-known for its value for money, positioning its products slightly underneath where Callaway, Titleist, TaylorMade and Ping sit in terms of price. For 2024, it has introduced a new aero shaping and tailored weight configuration, with the technology on offer varying depending on which model you go for.

There are three to choose from, the Darkspeed LS, Darkspeed X and Darkspeed Max, with the LS aimed at the fastest swingers who need lower spin and more shot-shaping control. The X is aimed at the widest range of players who are looking for a combination of high ball speed and forgiveness while the Max is aimed at players who require the most forgiveness and draw bias.

(Image credit: Future)

All three feature the aero shaping to reduce drag and create fast speeds but, when it comes to aesthetics, all feature different technology, The LS, for example, has three weight ports that include two 3g weights and one 12g weight. The 12g weight can be placed in the heel or toe to fine-tune fade bias, or in the back to add spin and forgiveness.

The main features, though, are the Multi-Material Chassis, which also has a lightweight carbon crown, and sole plates. The carbon fiber is 30 percent thinner and there is also a MyFly 8 adjustable loft system that enables users to adjust loft up to +1 or -1 degrees. What's more, the SmartPad technology means it has a consistent face angle for each of the eight different sleeve settings, ensuring a square clubhead at address.

(Image credit: Future)

HOW MUCH DOES THE COBRA DARKSPEED DRIVER COST?

The RRP for all three drivers, including the ladies version, is around $549 in the US and £429 in the UK, which is around £100 less than the likes of the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max and TaylorMade Qi10. This is a theme that we have seen regularly over the past number of years and, for 2024, it is no different.

WHERE CAN I BUY THE DARKSPEED DRIVER?

Like previous years, various retailers will be selling the Darkspeed, including the likes of PGA Tour Superstore in the US and Scottsdale Golf or Clubhouse Golf in the UK. Along with those four, you can obviously check out Cobra's official site.

The Darkspeed Max driver (Image credit: Future)

WHAT IS THE STOCK SHAFT IN THE DARKSPEED DRIVER?

There are a number of stock shafts available with the Darkspeed drivers, which also feature in various flexes. The model you go for will determine the shafts that comes as standard. If you go for the Darkspeed LS, it is the UST Mamiya LIN-Q M40X White (X-Stiff and Stiff); Project X HZRDUS Limited Edition Matte Black Gen 4 (Stiff), and UST Mamiya LIN-Q M40X Blue (Regular and Stiff).

All drivers feature a Lamkin Crossline grip as standard and, along with the shafts, you can get the Darkspeed in different degrees of loft, again depending on which model you go for.

(Image credit: Future)

FAQs

