The Titleist Pro V1x and TaylorMade TP5x are among the best golf balls in the market and with both having red numbers you might assume that they go head to head as the same type of ball, but you would be wrong.

The Titleist Pro V1x is the higher spinning version of the Pro V1 line up, whereas the TP5x is the lower spinning member of the TP5 family.

There is also the difference in construction as the Pro V1 is a four piece ball, where as the TP5, as it name suggests, is a five piece ball. This doesn’t give one ball an inherent advantage over the other as the layers vary in size and do different things to the creative distinctive performance for each ball.

See how they fare head to head as we compare the Titleist Pro V1x vs TaylorMade TP5x golf balls.

Titleist Pro V1x vs TaylorMade TP5x Golf Balls

Looks

Whilst they both look the same in white, the Titleist Pro V1x has 384 dimples to the 322 on the TP5x. This is just part of the cover story so nothing really to be concerned about

If you like a different visual look then you can also get both balls in yellow and the TP5x also comes with the visual alignment Pix pattern.

(Image credit: Martin Hopley)

Feel

Both balls are the firmer versions of their franchises, so they will give the most audible feedback for those who like more sound for judging pace on chips and putts.

Around the green the Pro V1x felt softer on chips than the TP5x to give that impression of better feel. With putts the difference was less noticeable and the amount of feedback will depend on whether you use an insert putter or not.

Flight

Both balls launch higher than their sibling balls so there was not much to choose between them. This is not a bad thing as long as the spin is correct for the flight and some ball testing on a launch monitor should help pick the right one for you.

For me the peak height with the irons was the same and with the driver the TP5x went a couple of yards higher with the driver.

Distance



With it’s slightly lower spin, the TP5x just shaded it on distance by a yard or two with the driver during Trackman testing at SGGT, but this will be very player dependent and will vary according to how you deliver the club head at impact.

(Image credit: Martin Hopley)

Control

This is the big difference between the two balls as the higher spinning Titleist Pro V1x gave a little more control on pitches and chips than the lower spinning TaylorMade TP5x.

However the difference was marginal as both have premium cast urethane covers making them among the best in the market for control, so you might need to be a low handicapper to notice the difference.

The TaylorMade TP5x is renowned as a very good ball for stability in the wind over the years and still is, but the Titleist Pro V1x has made up a lot of ground here so the TP5x only just has the edge.

Which ball should you choose?

The choice between the Titleist Pro V1x and TaylorMade TP5x is going to be player dependent as they are both top of the range premium golf balls.

The Titleist Pro V1x is going to suit those who want a firmer feel with more spin and control into and around the greens.

The TaylorMade TP5x will be ideal for those who like a firmer feel but need to reduce spin at impact because they already generate enough.

Using a launch monitor with a driver and 7-iron is the best way to make this decision, but if that is not available to you, then try some chips into a green and see which ball gives you the most control.