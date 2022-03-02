TaylorMade P790 UDI 2021 Utility Iron Review

The TaylorMade P790 UDI 2021 utility iron is the upgrade to the previous 2020 P790 UDI driving iron the same style of a blade long iron.

The changes in the P790 UDI for 2021 are more in the inside as the SpeedFoam Air upgrade is 69% lighter than before and that saves 3.5g which is moved elsewhere in the head to improve the launch of the club. The new 8620 carbon steel that the head is made from is thinner in more places and that weight is also moved lower down to drop the centre of gravity, which you will need as this is a low launching club.

The L shaped face that is welded on to the front of the chassis is forged from 4140 steel for better feel and at just 1.5mm thick it combines with the Thru Slot Speed Pocket in the sole to create the flexibility to generate ball speed and is supported by the SpeedFoam Air behind.

(Image credit: MHopley)

This is quite a lot to fit such a compact looking head, but that is what the P790 iron franchise is all about and the 17° UDI driving iron is the club at the top end of the set for those who want it.

And those people will be elite players who have a driver swing speed in excess of 105mph as the P790 UDI utility iron launches lower than pretty much all of the utility irons tested this year. It is also not for the faint hearted as the thin top line and compact head mean that this is not exactly the most forgiving club in the sector either.

(Image credit: MHopley)

In some ways this is a bit of a shame as the P790 looks a very classy blade on the outside, with the screw in the toe indicating all the hi-tech design hiding away inside. Nail it out of the middle and you will be smiling for weeks, but for consistency and forgiveness most decent amateurs should check out the TaylorMade SIM UDI utility iron review instead.

In the right hands the P790 UDI 2021 utility iron can be a real weapon, particularly from the tee where I have seen some powerful scratch players nail the proverbial stinger miles, only for lesser mortals to try and recreate it and lose fingers. Don’t say you haven’t been warned.