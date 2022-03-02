TaylorMade P790 UDI 2021 Utility Iron Review
TaylorMade P790 UDI 2021 utility iron is on the tee for review
The TaylorMade P790 UDI 2021 Utility Iron is a blade style driving iron that is ideally suited for high swing speed elite players who like to shape the ball.
-
+
Classy looks
-
+
Low launching
-
-
Not very forgiving
-
-
Compact head at address
The TaylorMade P790 UDI 2021 utility iron is the upgrade to the previous 2020 P790 UDI driving iron the same style of a blade long iron.
The changes in the P790 UDI for 2021 are more in the inside as the SpeedFoam Air upgrade is 69% lighter than before and that saves 3.5g which is moved elsewhere in the head to improve the launch of the club. The new 8620 carbon steel that the head is made from is thinner in more places and that weight is also moved lower down to drop the centre of gravity, which you will need as this is a low launching club.
The L shaped face that is welded on to the front of the chassis is forged from 4140 steel for better feel and at just 1.5mm thick it combines with the Thru Slot Speed Pocket in the sole to create the flexibility to generate ball speed and is supported by the SpeedFoam Air behind.
This is quite a lot to fit such a compact looking head, but that is what the P790 iron franchise is all about and the 17° UDI driving iron is the club at the top end of the set for those who want it.
And those people will be elite players who have a driver swing speed in excess of 105mph as the P790 UDI utility iron launches lower than pretty much all of the utility irons tested this year. It is also not for the faint hearted as the thin top line and compact head mean that this is not exactly the most forgiving club in the sector either.
Read our Guide to the Best Utility Irons
In some ways this is a bit of a shame as the P790 looks a very classy blade on the outside, with the screw in the toe indicating all the hi-tech design hiding away inside. Nail it out of the middle and you will be smiling for weeks, but for consistency and forgiveness most decent amateurs should check out the TaylorMade SIM UDI utility iron review instead.
In the right hands the P790 UDI 2021 utility iron can be a real weapon, particularly from the tee where I have seen some powerful scratch players nail the proverbial stinger miles, only for lesser mortals to try and recreate it and lose fingers. Don’t say you haven’t been warned.
Martin Hopley is one of the foremost UK equipment reviewers with over 20 years' experience. As the former founder of Golfalot.com he was an early pioneer of online reviews and has also been a regular contributor to other titles. He is renowned for his technical knowledge and in-depth analysis, which he now brings to Golf Monthly.
-
'Something I Shouldn't Have Said' - PGA Tour Pro On Saudi League Comments
Kramer Hickok says he has been surprised by the reaction to his comments on the rumoured Saudi golf league
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Harold Varner III's Expletive-Laden Reaction To TPC Sawgrass Disaster
It's not a shot for the faint-hearted, as Harold Varner III found out on Thursday at The Players Championship
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Rory McIlroy Pays Tribute To Tiger Woods at The Players Championship
Rory McIlroy was spotted in some familiar colours during the first round of this year's Players Championship
By Andrew Wright • Published