Our 4 Favorite Golf Package Sets Are All On Sale During Amazon Prime Day

Beginners taking up the game of golf are truly spoilt for choice when it comes to golf clubs. Obviously, there are many, many manufacturers on the market, with brands producing equipment that will be tailored towards a certain type of golfer. Some will be aimed towards the scratch handicapper, some will be aimed towards the higher handicapper and some will be aimed at those beginning their golf journey.

Understandably, it can be overwhelming trying to figure out what clubs are best for your game, especially when you have to include price in the mix. However, help is at hand with some of the best golf club sets an excellent alternative to building a bag that can set you back thousands of dollars.

Not only do they give users the basics they need for golf, but the best golf clubs sets for beginners are more premium than ever, with the quality of the clubs and bags rising massively over the past decade. Currently, in the Amazon Prime Day sale, four of our favourite models are on sale with noticeable discounts and, not only have we tested them but, at the time of writing, they are at the cheapest we have ever seen them!

Was $1,399 Now $1,093 This package set got five stars from us in our review. Why? Well it is an outstanding package set that offers high levels of performance from driver to putter. In particular, we loved how easy to hit the irons and woods were. At the moment you can save 22% on the set which is as comprehensive as it gets. Read our full Callaway XR Package Set Review

Men's sets up to 20% off This Prime Day there is 20% off all men's package sets from Strata. We have reviewed the Strata sets and the performance is very good indeed, ideal for those people looking to get into the game without breaking the bank. Read our full Strata Men's Golf Package Set Review

We begin with the Callaway XR Package Set which, not only is $300 off, but was awarded five stars out of five in our testing. This package set offers a total of 12 clubs, including a 10.5° driver, 3-wood, hybrid, a set of irons running from 5-iron to pitching wedge, a gap wedge, sand wedge and putter.

Put simply, Callaway really has covered the bag from a gapping perspective in a perfect way, all whilst producing clubs that look extremely premium. The woods feature matte black crowns and the Odyssey DFX #7 is where this set stands out. The shape of this putter is seen a lot in some of the best golf putters released each year, with the irons and wedges featuring thick toplines for confidence at address.

First things first, there are many different versions of the Strata Package Set, with an Ultimate version, which is a 16-piece set, also being backed up by 9, 12 or 14-piece options as well. Overall though, each one has built in forgiveness that will aid those starting their golf journey.

Within the set, we were particularly impressed with the driver and irons, with the forgiveness and ease of launch making it one of the best cheap golf club sets anywhere on the market. With the irons, the topline is nice and thick to inspire confidence at address, whilst the generous amount of offset should suit those who tend to slice the ball.

Driver-wise, it has a 460cc head and regular flex shaft that offers the most forgiveness possible in the hardest club in the bag to hit. You can see a lot of the face at address and, combined with the large head, it is very appealing to look down on.

TaylorMade is played by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods, with the company also accommodating for those who don't possess the skills of the best in the world.

Although the price-tag is slightly high, TaylorMade has put together a truly impressive 12-club line up that combines smart looks with plenty of forgiveness for an all round performance that definitely lives up to it. Like the other sets, the irons have thick toplines which help confidence and forgiveness, with the grey finish on the crown of the woods, combined with a small flash of green, meaning they look superb.

Where this set is more premium is within the wedges and putter, with both giving off a slightly more compact aesthetic. This doesn't mean they're difficult to hit, far from it in fact and, crucially, the feel is also very good and extremely inviting, something which will appeal to a wide range of golfers.

The PXG 0211 Z Golf Club Set earned a spot in our Editor's Choice Awards for 2022, with the main standout being the looks of each club, particularly the driver. It has an almost stealth color and, when behind the ball, the looks are amazing, with the matte top and a simple X in white showing you the center of the face from above.

Looking through the bag, you can see that the set has been designed with forgiveness in mind, with the irons and hybrid providing a lot of weight behind the clubface which, as you can guess, is noticeable at address. The only slight elephant in the room is the price but, for a premium offering that will last, you will get value for money over time.